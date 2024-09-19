Photos: Jamie Ballard Stars In MACBETH At The Curtain

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Curtain has released promo photos for their upcoming adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, featuring West End and Royal Shakespeare Company actor Jamie Ballard (‘Harry Potter’ in …The Cursed Child on the West End) in his American stage debut as ‘Macbeth’, Aria Shahghasemi (Broadway’s Prayer for the French Republic, upcoming “The Penguin”) as ‘Macduff’ and Christianna Nelson (The Curtain’s Romeo & Juliet) as ‘Lady Macbeth’.

The Curtain’s production of Shakespeare’s classic tale of witchcraft, madness, and ruthless ambition will be set in an intimate and haunting candlelight environment this Halloween season. First premiering in 1606, Macbeth tells the harrowing and timeless story of one couple’s cold-blooded quest for power—and its devastating aftermath.

The Curtain’s Macbeth will begin performances on Thursday, October 10 at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street) in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train. The official Opening is set for Sunday, October 13, with the strictly limited engagement set to run through Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Joining Ballard, Shahghasemi, and Nelson are Nathalie Barclay (“Killing Eve”) as ‘Lady Macduff, Jonathan Crimeni (Burn This on Broadway) as ‘Malcolm’, Cooper Grodin (The Phantom of the Opera, Into the Woods) as ‘Banquo’, Joe Penczak (Hamlet, Elsinore Castle, Denmark) as ‘Duncan/Dr.’, and Yair Ben-Dor, Cyrus Carrillo, Sean Gallagher, Julio Cesar Gutierrez, Emma Kantor, Priyanka Kedia, Alfred C. Kemp, Gilda Mercado, Jomack Miranda, and Joey Pittorino. Casting is by Robin Carus, CSA.

Directed and Adapted by Sean Hagerty, the creative team for Macbeth also includes William Ward (Costume Design), Sarah Johnston (Lighting Design), Brad Lemons (Fight Director), and Maggie Surovell (Voice & Text Coach). The production stage manager is Roger Lipson. Christine Cirker serves as Associate Producer.

The Curtain’s production of Macbeth is supported by public funds from New Jersey Hudson County and the Jersey City Arts & Culture Trust Fund.

The Curtain’s Macbeth will play Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 3:00pm. Tickets, priced at $40 for Thursday and Sunday performances, and $50 for Friday and Saturday performances, are now available for purchase at TheCurtain.org.

