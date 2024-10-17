Photos: Inside Rehearsals For CAFE UTOPIA With Notch Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has received an exclusive first look inside rehearsals for Notch Theatre Company's upcoming World Premiere of Café Utopia by Gwen Kingston, directed by Ashley Olive Teague (Founder and Artistic Director of Notch Theatre Company), November 2-23 at the Hudson Guild Theater.

The cast features Sergio Mauritz Ang (Pride and Prejudice at Hartford Stage), Julia Atwood (Lady Macbeth in Macbeth with Trinity Rep), Kathleen Mary Carthy (Ovation Award Nominee for 'Best Featured Actress' in The Wreck of the Unfathomable with Theatre of Note), Al Piper (Ari in House of Telescopes with Pipeline Theatre Company), and Louis Reyes McWilliams (Coriolanus with the Public Theater). The design team includes Scenic & Costume Design by Calypso Michelet (Misconceptions with Blessed Unrest/Mabou Mines) and Lighting Design by Megan Lang (Oye! For My Dear Brooklyn with ¡Oye! Group).

At Café Utopia you become your best self. Or at least that was the plan until there are man-sized rats in the store room, a lost customer who has been locked in the bathroom for 48 hours and a juice machine that spontaneously self-immolates. But who needs unions, right? Café Utopia is a new, 90-minute comedy based on real stories from individuals behind the current unionization movement. Join the nincompoops of Café Utopia and enjoy your "Wheatgrass Roots Justice" smoothie while we attempt to overthrow corporate America.

Performances are scheduled on Saturday, November 2 at 7pm, Sunday, November 3 at 7pm (press preview), Thursday, November 7 at 7pm (press preview), Friday, November 8 at 7pm (opening night), Saturday, November 9 at 3pm & 7pm, Sunday, November 10 at 3pm, Thursday, November 14 at 7pm, Friday, November 15 at 7pm, Saturday, November 16 at 3pm & 7pm, Sunday, November 17 at 7pm, Monday, November 18 at 7pm, Thursday, November 21 at 7pm, Friday, November 22 at 7pm, and Saturday November 23 at 7pm.

Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.zeffy.com/ticketing/0d1fd869-409f-456f-96c9-239603bf0d7f.

Photo Credit: Lucky Friday Design Studio



Director Ashley Olive Teague and playwright Gwen Kingston

Director Ashley Olive Teague and playwright Gwen Kingston

Director Ashley Olive Teague and playwright Gwen Kingston

Kathleen Mary Carthy, Al Piper, Louis Reyes McWillliams, Sergio Mauritz Ang, and Julia Atwood

Sergio Mauritz Ang, Al Piper, Louis Reyes McWilliams, Julia Atwood, and Kathleen Mary Carthy

Julia Atwood

Julia Atwood and Al Piper

Louis Reyes McWillliams, Julia Atwood, and Sergio Mauritz Ang

Louis Reyes McWillliams, Sergio Mauritz Ang, and Julia Atwood

Sergio Mauritz Ang, Al Piper, and Louis Reyes McWilliams

Comments