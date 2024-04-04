Photos: Inside Rehearsals For Associates Theater Ensemble World Premiere Of Redemption Story With The

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See exclusive first look photos inside rehearsals for the World Premiere of Peregrine Teng Heard’s Redemption Story with The Associates Theater Ensemble (Shannon Sindelar, Producer).

The production, directed by Sarah Blush (Events with The Hearth; I thought I would die but I didn’t at The Tank), will premiere at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019), May 4-19.

INT. DINER - LOS ANGELES, 1971. CONNIE LEE (50s, hardened glamor) drinks coffee, fingers her cigarettes. Her eyes glint with magnetism, even after years of playing clichés instead of characters. A MAN (20s, blond and eager) pushes through the door, and Connie does a double-take, then turns away. She's already made the worst mistake of her life, and a fresh face can't fix it. Peregrine Teng Heard’s Redemption Story is a new play about alienation, conditional love, and our distorted senses of self.

The cast features Tony and Obie Award honoree Christine Toy Johnson (Come From Away National Tour; The Music Man on Broadway), José Espinosa (Our Class at BAM; Los Complicados with EST), Dee Beasnael (Ulysses with Elevator Repair Service), Emily Stout (Pick Me Last at La Jolla Playhouse), Gregory Saint Georges (Cake Walk: A Digital Play with Garage Magazine/Jeremy O. Harris), and Mitchell Winter (Lortel Award-winner for Wolf Play with MCC/Soho Rep). The design team includes Set Design by Emmie Finckel (In the Southern Breeze with Rattlestick), Costume Design by Dan Wang (Events with The Hearth), Lighting Design by Jiahao (Neil) Qiu (Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? with Yale Rep), Sound Design by John Gasper (Obie Award for Wet Brain with Playwrights Horizons), Props Design by Rhys Roffey (Partnership at Mint Theatre/Theatre Row), and Technical Direction by Jack Daniel Woods (Sydney Symphony Orchestra).

Tickets ($15-$45) are available for advance purchase at www.universe.com/events/redemption-story-tickets-SDVTKH. The performance will run approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission.

Photo Credit: Ben Wheelwright