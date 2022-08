Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR

Rehearsals continue for Anthony M. Laura's play "The Girl with the Red Hair," opening November 3rd at the Gene Frankel Theatre.

The story focuses on Hayley Jones (Ms. Holliday) who was recently admitted into a psychiatric hospital and begins to lose her grip on reality. Alexandra Rooney plays Young Hayley Jones in 2009 as flashbacks begin to invade Hayley's mind, forcing her to come to grips with her past before she can attempt to escape her new environment.

Delano Allen, Olivia Fergus-Brummer, Candy Dato, Nicole Marie Hunt, Mia Rose Kavensky, Katia Mendoza and Chelsea Renae complete the ensemble.

Mr. Laura directs this new version of his play. Mr. Laura, Ms. Holliday and Liv Kirby produce under the Face to Face Films banner. Philip Lauto composes with new songs by Rose Hart.

Tickets available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193796®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fface-to-face-films.ticketleap.com%2Fthe-girl-with-the-red-hair%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1