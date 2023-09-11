Photos: Inside Opening Night of Musicals in Mufti's THE LIEUTENANT

The York Theatre Company has opened its production of The Lieutenant, with book, music and lyrics by Chuck Strand, Eugene Curty, and Nitra McAuliffe, the second offering of the Fall 2023 “Musicals in Mufti” series. Performances began Saturday afternoon, September 9, 2023 and continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Check out opening night photos below!

The cast features Chris Cardozo (Pretty Woman), Hana Culbreath (Annie), Dan Domenech (Rock of Ages), William Thomas Evans (Desperate Measures), Anthony Festa (Miss Saigon), Travis Kent (Disaster!), Cal Mitchell, Noah Christopher Ruebeck, Alyssa Marie Watkins, and A.D. Weaver.

The Lieutenant is directed and choreographed by Bill Castellino (York’s Desperate Measures) and Cagney), with music direction by Eric Svjecar (York’s Marry Harry and You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown). The production team includes Associate Director and Choreographer Victoria Casillo (York’s How to Steal an Election), Lighting Designer John Salutz, Projections/Sound Designer Peter Brucker, Projections Co-Designer Matt Gurren, Associate Music Director George Peterson, Production Manager Aaron Simms, Production Coordinator Noah Glaister, Production Stage Manager Shanna Allison, Assistant Stage Manager Jade Doina, and Company Manager Tori Calderon-Caswell. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy