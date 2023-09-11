Photos: Inside Opening Night of Musicals in Mufti's THE LIEUTENANT

Performances continue through Sunday, September 17, 2023.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

The York Theatre Company has opened its production of The Lieutenant, with book, music and lyrics by Chuck Strand, Eugene Curty, and Nitra McAuliffe, the second offering of the Fall 2023 “Musicals in Mufti” series. Performances  began Saturday afternoon, September 9, 2023 and continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Check out opening night photos below!

The cast features Chris Cardozo (Pretty Woman), Hana Culbreath (Annie),  Dan Domenech (Rock of Ages), William Thomas Evans (Desperate Measures), Anthony Festa (Miss Saigon), Travis Kent (Disaster!), Cal Mitchell, Noah Christopher Ruebeck, Alyssa Marie Watkins, and A.D. Weaver.

The Lieutenant is directed and choreographed by Bill Castellino (York’s Desperate Measures) and Cagney), with music direction by Eric Svjecar (York’s Marry Harry and You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown). The production team includes Associate Director and Choreographer Victoria Casillo (York’s How to Steal an Election), Lighting Designer John Salutz, Projections/Sound Designer Peter Brucker, Projections Co-Designer Matt Gurren, Associate Music Director George Peterson, Production Manager Aaron Simms, Production Coordinator Noah Glaister, Production Stage Manager Shanna Allison, Assistant Stage Manager Jade Doina, and Company Manager Tori Calderon-Caswell. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Musicals in Mufti Presents The Lieutenant

James Morgan (Producing Artistic Director)

James Morgan

The Band that includes- George Petersen, Gabriel Wareing, Eric Warton and Ryan McCausland

William Thomas Evans

Anthony Festa

Hana Culbreath

Dan Domenech

Noah Christopher Ruebeck

Chris Cardozo

The cast that includes-Chris Cardozo, Hana Culbreath, Dan Domenech, William Thomas Evans, Anthony Festa, Travis Kent, Cal Mitchell, Noah Christopher Ruebeck, Alyssa Marie Watkins and A.D. Weaver

Gabriel Wareing, Eric Svejcar (Musical Director), George Petersen, Eric Wharton and Ryan McCausland

Book, Music and Lyrics by Nitra McAuliffe and Chuck Strand

James Morgan, Nitra McAuliffe and Chuck Strand

William Thomas Evans, Cal Mitchell, Hana Culbreath, Dan Domenech, Nitra McAuliffe, Anthony Festa, Chris Cardozo, Travis Kent and Chuck Strand

William Thomas Evans, Cal Mitchell, Alyssa Marie Watkins, Hana Culbreath, Dan Domenech, Nitra McAuliffe, Anthony Festa, Chris Cardozo, Travis Kent, Chuck Strand and Noah Christopher Ruebeck

Travis Kent

Travis Kent

Chris Cardozo

Chris Cardozo

Anthony Festa

Anthony Festa

Noah Christopher Ruebeck

Noah Christopher Ruebeck

William Thomas Evans

William Thomas Evans

Dan Domenech

Dan Domenech

Cal Mitchell

Cal Mitchell

Hana Culbreath

Hana Culbreath

Alyssa Marie Watkins

Alyssa Marie Watkins

Eric Svejcar (Music Director), Bill Castellino (Director) and Victoria Casillo (Associate Director)

Eric Svejcar, Bill Castellino and Victoria Casillo

Bill Castellino and A.D. Weaver

A.D. Weaver

A.D. Weaver

Chris Cardozo and A.D. Weaver

Chris Cardozo and A.D. Weaver

James Morgan, Bernard Carragher, Joan Ross Sorkin and Laurence Holzman

Marie Grace LaFerrara, Joseph Hayward, James Morgan, Seth Christenfeld, and Aaron Simms

 




