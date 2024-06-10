Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre

Performances run for a limited engagement through July 13, 2024.

By: Jun. 10, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

AMT Theater is now presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of David, A New Musical with music by Al Tapper, book and lyrics by Martha Rosenblatt, Gary Glickstein, and Mr. Tapper, with music direction by David Wolfson, and direction and choreography by Kyle Pleasant. Performances began on Saturday June 1, 2024 at 2pm for a limited engagement through July 13, 2024. Check out photos from opening night below!

David is the story of the biblical King David, nearing the end of his life, looking back at the decisions he made, good and bad, bemoaning the fact that history may only remember him as 'the kid with the slingshot." With the prophet Nathan they recount the dramatic events that led to his rise from obscure soldier to warrior to lover to eventual king of the entire land. Told with humor and poignancy, the musical peels away at the myth to reveal the actual man. A man capable of jealousy, heroism, passion, and leadership.

The cast for David, A New Musical is Danny Arnold (Saul), Jay Aubrey Jones (Achish), Jacob Louchheim (Jonathan), Caleb Mathura (Solomon), Kenny Morris (Nathan), Timothy Warmen(David), Olivia Vadnais (Michal), and Ethan Zeph (Young David). The ensemble is Ashley MarieArnold, Blair Alexis BrownBruce BlanchardScott Harrison, Garland Ray, and Jodi Snyder.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
David A New Musical

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Ethan Zeph and Timothy Warmen

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Jay Aubrey Jones, Garland Ray, Scott Harrison and Bruce Blanchard

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Jay Aubrey Jones, Garland Ray, Scott Harrison, Bruce Blanchard and Caleb Mathura

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Caleb Mathura

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Jacob Louchheim

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Olivia Vadnals and Danny Arnold

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
The Cast of David A New Musical that included-Ashley Marie Arnold, Danny Arnold, Bruce Blanchard, Blair Alexis Brown, Scott Harrison, Jay Aubrey Jones, Jacob Louchheim, Caleb Mathura, Kenny Morris Garland Ray, Jodi Snyder, Olivia Vadnais, Timothy Warmen and Ethan Zeph

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
The Cast of David A New Musical that included-Ashley Marie Arnold, Danny Arnold, Bruce Blanchard, Blair Alexis Brown, Scott Harrison, Jay Aubrey Jones, Jacob Louchheim, Caleb Mathura, Kenny Morris Garland Ray, Jodi Snyder, Olivia Vadnais, Timothy Warmen and Ethan Zeph

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Timothy Warmen

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Emily Kluger (Production Stage Manager) and Eitan Markowitz (Assistant Stage Manager)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Kenny Morris, Gary Glickstein and Joanie Glickstein

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Jay Aubrey Jones

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Ethan Zeph and Timothy Warmen

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Ethan Zeph and Timothy Warmen

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Timothy Warmen

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Scott Harrison

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Garland Ray

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Garland Ray

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Garland Ray and Ashley Marie Arnold

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Garland Ray and Ashley Marie Arnold

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Ashley Marie Arnold

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Ashley Marie Arnold

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Ashley Marie Arnold and Garland Ray

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Blair Alexis Brown

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Blair Alexis Brown

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Gary Glickstein and Blair Alexis Brown

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Gary Glickstein and Blair Alexis Brown

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Gary Glickstein, Blair Alexis Brown and Garland Ray

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Jay Aubrey Jones

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Jay Aubrey Jones and Blair Alexis Brown

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Jay Aubrey Jones and Blair Alexis Brown

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Lara Hayhurst

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Albert M. Tapper (Book, Music and Lyrics)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Ethan Zeph and Albert M. Tapper

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Ethan Zeph

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Ethan Zeph and Olivia Vadnais

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Ethan Zeph and Olivia Vadnais

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Olivia Vadnais

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Olivia Vadnais

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
David Wolfson (Music Director)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Jacob Louchheim

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Jacob Louchheim

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Jacob Louchheim and Danny Arnold

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Jacob Louchheim and Danny Arnold

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Caleb Mathura, Jodi Snyder and Bruce Blanchard

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Caleb Mathura, Jodi Snyder and Bruce Blanchard

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Bruce Blanchard

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Gary Glickstein (Book and Lyrics) and Albert M. Tapper (Book, Music and Lyrics)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Olivia Vadnais, Lara Hayhurst, Ashley Marie Arnold and Blair Alexis Brown

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Olivia Vadnais, Lara Hayhurst, Ashley Marie Arnold and Blair Alexis Brown

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
The Cast of David A New Musical that includes-Ashley Marie Arnold, Danny Arnold, Bruce Blanchard, Blair Alexis Brown, Scott Harrison, Jay Aubrey Jones, Jacob Louchheim, Caleb Mathura, Kenny Morris, Garland Ray, Jodi Snyder, Olivia Vadnais, Timothy Warmen and Ethan Zeph

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Albert M. Tapper joins with the Cast that includes- Ashley Marie Arnold, Danny Arnold, Bruce Blanchard, Blair Alexis Brown, Scott Harrison, Jay Aubrey Jones, Jacob Louchheim, Caleb Mathura, Kenny Morris , Garland Ray, Jodi Snyder, Olivia Vadnais, Timothy Warmen and Ethan Zeph

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Albert M. Tapper

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre
Albert M. Tapper and David Wolfson



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos