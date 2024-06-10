Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre

Performances run for a limited engagement through July 13, 2024.
AMT Theater is now presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of David, A New Musical with music by Al Tapper, book and lyrics by Martha Rosenblatt, Gary Glickstein, and Mr. Tapper, with music direction by David Wolfson, and direction and choreography by Kyle Pleasant. Performances began on Saturday June 1, 2024 at 2pm for a limited engagement through July 13, 2024. Check out photos from opening night below!
David is the story of the biblical King David, nearing the end of his life, looking back at the decisions he made, good and bad, bemoaning the fact that history may only remember him as 'the kid with the slingshot." With the prophet Nathan they recount the dramatic events that led to his rise from obscure soldier to warrior to lover to eventual king of the entire land. Told with humor and poignancy, the musical peels away at the myth to reveal the actual man. A man capable of jealousy, heroism, passion, and leadership.
The cast for David, A New Musical is Danny Arnold (Saul), Jay Aubrey Jones (Achish), Jacob Louchheim (Jonathan), Caleb Mathura (Solomon), Kenny Morris (Nathan), Timothy Warmen(David), Olivia Vadnais (Michal), and Ethan Zeph (Young David). The ensemble is Ashley MarieArnold, Blair Alexis Brown, Bruce Blanchard, Scott Harrison, Garland Ray, and Jodi Snyder.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
David A New Musical
Jay Aubrey Jones, Garland Ray, Scott Harrison and Bruce Blanchard
Jay Aubrey Jones, Garland Ray, Scott Harrison, Bruce Blanchard and Caleb Mathura
Jacob Louchheim
Olivia Vadnals and Danny Arnold
The Cast of David A New Musical that included-Ashley Marie Arnold, Danny Arnold, Bruce Blanchard, Blair Alexis Brown, Scott Harrison, Jay Aubrey Jones, Jacob Louchheim, Caleb Mathura, Kenny Morris Garland Ray, Jodi Snyder, Olivia Vadnais, Timothy Warmen and Ethan Zeph
The Cast of David A New Musical that included-Ashley Marie Arnold, Danny Arnold, Bruce Blanchard, Blair Alexis Brown, Scott Harrison, Jay Aubrey Jones, Jacob Louchheim, Caleb Mathura, Kenny Morris Garland Ray, Jodi Snyder, Olivia Vadnais, Timothy Warmen and Ethan Zeph
Emily Kluger (Production Stage Manager) and Eitan Markowitz (Assistant Stage Manager)
Kenny Morris, Gary Glickstein and Joanie Glickstein
Garland Ray
Garland Ray
Garland Ray and Ashley Marie Arnold
Garland Ray and Ashley Marie Arnold
Ashley Marie Arnold
Ashley Marie Arnold
Ashley Marie Arnold and Garland Ray
Gary Glickstein and Blair Alexis Brown
Gary Glickstein and Blair Alexis Brown
Gary Glickstein, Blair Alexis Brown and Garland Ray
Jay Aubrey Jones and Blair Alexis Brown
Jay Aubrey Jones and Blair Alexis Brown
Albert M. Tapper (Book, Music and Lyrics)
Ethan Zeph and Albert M. Tapper
Ethan Zeph and Olivia Vadnais
David Wolfson (Music Director)
Jacob Louchheim
Jacob Louchheim
Jacob Louchheim and Danny Arnold
Jacob Louchheim and Danny Arnold
Caleb Mathura, Jodi Snyder and Bruce Blanchard
Caleb Mathura, Jodi Snyder and Bruce Blanchard
Gary Glickstein (Book and Lyrics) and Albert M. Tapper (Book, Music and Lyrics)
Olivia Vadnais, Lara Hayhurst, Ashley Marie Arnold and Blair Alexis Brown
Olivia Vadnais, Lara Hayhurst, Ashley Marie Arnold and Blair Alexis Brown
The Cast of David A New Musical that includes-Ashley Marie Arnold, Danny Arnold, Bruce Blanchard, Blair Alexis Brown, Scott Harrison, Jay Aubrey Jones, Jacob Louchheim, Caleb Mathura, Kenny Morris, Garland Ray, Jodi Snyder, Olivia Vadnais, Timothy Warmen and Ethan Zeph
Albert M. Tapper joins with the Cast that includes- Ashley Marie Arnold, Danny Arnold, Bruce Blanchard, Blair Alexis Brown, Scott Harrison, Jay Aubrey Jones, Jacob Louchheim, Caleb Mathura, Kenny Morris , Garland Ray, Jodi Snyder, Olivia Vadnais, Timothy Warmen and Ethan Zeph
Albert M. Tapper
Albert M. Tapper and David Wolfson
Videos