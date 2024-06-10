Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID: A New Musical at AMT Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AMT Theater is now presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of David, A New Musical with music by Al Tapper, book and lyrics by Martha Rosenblatt, Gary Glickstein, and Mr. Tapper, with music direction by David Wolfson, and direction and choreography by Kyle Pleasant. Performances began on Saturday June 1, 2024 at 2pm for a limited engagement through July 13, 2024. Check out photos from opening night below!

David is the story of the biblical King David, nearing the end of his life, looking back at the decisions he made, good and bad, bemoaning the fact that history may only remember him as 'the kid with the slingshot." With the prophet Nathan they recount the dramatic events that led to his rise from obscure soldier to warrior to lover to eventual king of the entire land. Told with humor and poignancy, the musical peels away at the myth to reveal the actual man. A man capable of jealousy, heroism, passion, and leadership.

The cast for David, A New Musical is Danny Arnold (Saul), Jay Aubrey Jones (Achish), Jacob Louchheim (Jonathan), Caleb Mathura (Solomon), Kenny Morris (Nathan), Timothy Warmen(David), Olivia Vadnais (Michal), and Ethan Zeph (Young David). The ensemble is Ashley MarieArnold, Blair Alexis Brown, Bruce Blanchard, Scott Harrison, Garland Ray, and Jodi Snyder.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

