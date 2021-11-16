Photos: Inside Opening Night of BABY Starring Julia Murney

Out of the Box Theatrics' site-specific production of the Broadway musical Baby officially opened last night. Check out photos from the big night below!

Baby has been reimagined through the lens of under-represented and marginalized perspectives. This Tony-nominated musical following three couples on a university campus dealing with the painful, rewarding and unexpectedly funny consequences of pregnancy and parenthood features a book by Sybille Pearson, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr.

The show will feature American Sign Language (ASL), and all Sunday performances will have an ASL interpreter.

The production, directed and choreographed by Paulini, will play through December 12, 2021 in a 60-seat loft at Theatrelab (357 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor). Opening night is Sunday, November 14, 2021.



The cast features Julia Murney (Broadway's Wicked, Off-Broadway's The Wild Party) as Arlene, alongside Elizabeth Flemming (OOTB's You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; The Owl and the Pussycat) as Lizzie, Johnny Link (National tour of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Danny, Jamilla Sabares-Klemm (Chicago's Hamilton) as Nicki, Robert H. Fowler (Broadway's The Producers, Beauty and the Beast) as Alan, Danielle Summons (National tours of Les Misérables, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Pam, with ensemble roles played by Jorge Donoso (OOTB's You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Weathervane's The Curious Incident..., Amadeus), Marisa Kirby (Weathervane's Bright Star, Curious Incident...), and Jewell Noel (AMAS Musical Theatre's Hello, Dolly!).



The creative team for Baby will include music supervision by Emily Marshall, music direction by Geoffrey Ko, production design by Rien Schlecht, lighting design by Scout Hough, and sound design/production management by W. Alan Waters and DimlyWit Productions. James Caverly ("Only Murders in the Building") is the director of sign language for the production.



Taeler Cyrus is associate director/choreographer, Minhui Lee is associate music director. Lee will also play keyboard with Amanda Ruzza on bass, Jared Decker on drums, and Elmo Zapp on cello. Stage manager is Kara Procell. Assistant stage manager is Egypt Dixon. Associate costume designer is Hillary Jeffers; wardrobe supervisor is Gamalier Calderon. Anthony Anello is the writing advisor and Richard Maltby, Jr. is the director/writing consultant. Sam Wise is audio engineer. David Norwood is the general manager/Front of House manager; Matthew Kamen is the Front of House/GM Associate. Jacob Wahba is the production assistant.



Baby played a limited engagement at a midtown loft in December 2019, where the run was extended by popular demand. This return engagement will allow more theatregoers to experience the intimate production.



The original Broadway production of Baby opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 1983, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Direction. The smart and tuneful Maltby-Shire score has become a favorite of theatre fans over the years, including such songs as "I Want It All," "The Story Goes On," "I Chose Right," and "Patterns" (dropped from the original Broadway production, but reinstated here). Baby was based upon a story developed with Susan Yankowitz. The original Broadway production was directed by Richard Maltby, Jr., and was produced on Broadway by James B. Freydberg and Ivan Bloch, Kenneth John Productions Inc., and Suzanne J. Schwartz, in association with Manuscript Productions.



Tickets for Baby ($69.50-$109.50; premium $144.50) can be purchased at www.ootbtheatrics.com and at Ovation Tix.

Photo Credit: Kyle Huey