Photos: In the Studio with Alice Ripley Recording KALEVALA THE MUSICAL

A sneak peek at Johanna Telander's "Kalevala: the Musical" star-studded recording session with Alice Ripley, Marina Pires, Natalie Toro, Brandon Contreras, Madison Claire Parks, Alyssa Fox, Ariel Neydavoud, Brittany Rodin, Elena Ramos Pascullo, Kimberly Immanuel, Olivia Valli, Rebbekah Vega-Romero!

The musical, set to a lush score of ethereal yet powerful pop, folk, world music, and jazz, follows two children on their epic fantasy adventure through an ancient haunted forest. They discover the healing power of near-forgotten music on their quest to help Spirits of Nature find the lost Spirit of Man.

Lead producer Quentin Garzon "I believe that this show has one of the best scores I've heard and a true potential to be the next big Broadway hit with a tremendous, diverse cast in league with Hadestown and Hamilton."

The studio cast is led by Tony- and Olivier nominee Ramin Karimloo and Tony Award winner Alice Ripley.

The concept album, featuring beautiful orchestrations by Marko Hilpo, is produced by Quentin Garzón and Kristi Roosmaa and is set to be released in August 2021.

Photo Credit: Stephen Cardone