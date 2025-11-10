Photos: HARDLOVE Opens at SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The dark comedy HardLove has opened at SoHo Playhouse following its acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run and will continue performances from November 13 through December 12, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. at SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street. The production stars Miray Beşli and Chandler Stephenson and is directed by Jee Duman. See photos of the show.

Adapted by Esin İleri and Miray Beşli from the original Turkish play by Anıl Can Beydilli, HardLove follows a volatile late-night encounter between two strangers whose magnetic attraction blurs the boundaries between connection and destruction. Through stylized choreography and intimate staging, the play examines power, vulnerability, and the limits of human desire.

Beşli portrays ChiChi, a free spirit unrestrained by convention, opposite Stephenson as Theodore, an intellectual guided by control and reason. When a drunken encounter brings them together, their differing expectations of intimacy force both to confront uncomfortable truths.

“HardLove is not afraid to explore the messy aspects of human connection,” said director Jee Duman. “It asks what happens when two vastly different souls collide and are forced to face the parts of themselves they usually keep hidden.”

HardLove will run through December 12, 2025, with performances at 9:00 p.m. at SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street, New York, NY 10013.

Photo Credit: Gokhan Basaran



