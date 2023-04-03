Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SHADOW/LAND at The Public Theater
Performances begin at The Public Theater on Thursday, April 20 with an official opening on Thursday, May 4.
The world premiere of shadow/land, written by award-winning playwright Erika Dickerson-Despenza and directed by Candis C. Jones, begins performances at The Public Theater on Thursday, April 20 with an official press opening on Thursday, May 4.
The complete cast of shadow/land includes Joniece Abbott-Pratt (Ruth), Lynnette R. Freeman (Ruth Understudy), Perri Gaffney (Magalee Understudy), Lizan Mitchell (Magalee), Christine Shepard (Grand Marshal), and Joy-Marie Thompson (Grand Marshal Understudy).
Premiering as an audio play at The Public, 2021 Susan Blackburn Prize winner Erika Dickerson-Despenza's shadow/land returns with a stunning live production. Magalee and her daughter Ruth are faced with the question of legacy when Ruth coaxes Magalee to sell their historic family-owned business as Hurricane Katrina begins her ruin. Directed by Lilly Award winner Candis C. Jones, shadow/land is the first installment of a 10-play cycle traversing the Katrina diaspora in an examination of the ongoing effects of disaster, evacuation, displacement, and urban renewal rippling in and beyond New Orleans.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
Perri Gaffney and Joy-Marie Thompson
Christine Shepard and Candis C. Jones
Director Candis C. Jones and Jill Vallery
Jill M. Vallery and Christine Shepard
Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Perri Gaffney, and Joy-Marie Thompson
Jill M. Vallery, Joy-Marie Thompson, and Christine Shepard
Candis C. Jones and Lizan Mitchell
Joniece Abbott-Pratt and Lizan Mitchell
Lizan Mitchell, Christine Shepard, and Jill M. Vallery