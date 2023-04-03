Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SHADOW/LAND at The Public Theater

Performances begin at The Public Theater on Thursday, April 20 with an official opening on Thursday, May 4.

Apr. 03, 2023  

The world premiere of shadow/land, written by award-winning playwright Erika Dickerson-Despenza and directed by Candis C. Jones, begins performances at The Public Theater on Thursday, April 20 with an official press opening on Thursday, May 4.

Get a first look at rehearsal photos below!

The complete cast of shadow/land includes Joniece Abbott-Pratt (Ruth), Lynnette R. Freeman (Ruth Understudy), Perri Gaffney (Magalee Understudy), Lizan Mitchell (Magalee), Christine Shepard (Grand Marshal), and Joy-Marie Thompson (Grand Marshal Understudy).

Premiering as an audio play at The Public, 2021 Susan Blackburn Prize winner Erika Dickerson-Despenza's shadow/land returns with a stunning live production. Magalee and her daughter Ruth are faced with the question of legacy when Ruth coaxes Magalee to sell their historic family-owned business as Hurricane Katrina begins her ruin. Directed by Lilly Award winner Candis C. Jones, shadow/land is the first installment of a 10-play cycle traversing the Katrina diaspora in an examination of the ongoing effects of disaster, evacuation, displacement, and urban renewal rippling in and beyond New Orleans.




Related Stories
Complete Cast Announced for SHADOW/LAND World Premiere Photo
Complete Cast Announced for SHADOW/LAND World Premiere
The Public Theater has announced the complete cast for the staged world premiere play shadow/land, written by Erika Dickerson-Despenza and directed by Candis C. Jones.

More Hot Stories For You


QUAIL TALES Joins The Players Theatre For Comedy ResidencyQUAIL TALES Joins The Players Theatre For Comedy Residency
April 3, 2023

Quail Tales is an absurd and magical comedy extravaganza for the digital age! Created by Christine Stoddard, the show is now residence at The Players Theatre in Manhattan, with dates scheduled throughout the rest of 2023. The next show will take place on April 21. Here's the cast:
Playwrights Horizons and MCC Theater To Present the World Premiere Of John J. Caswell, Jr.'s WET BRAINPlaywrights Horizons and MCC Theater To Present the World Premiere Of John J. Caswell, Jr.'s WET BRAIN
April 3, 2023

Playwrights Horizons and MCC Theater will present the world premiere of John J. Caswell, Jr.'s Wet Brain, directed by Dustin Wills. A terrifyingly inventive look at addiction's ability to transform one's existence and relationships, Wet Brain offers an American family drama that is not only freed from realism, but also, perhaps unmoored from Earth itself.
SANCOCHO Announces Second Extension of Off-Broadway RunSANCOCHO Announces Second Extension of Off-Broadway Run
April 3, 2023

The Off-Broadway Premiere of Sancocho is extending its limited engagement again, through Sunday, April 23, 2023.  The new play by Christin Eve Cato (The Good Cop, DUAF 2022) and directed by Rebecca Martinez (Miss You Like Hell; Theatre for One: Here We Are), is now playing at WP Theater (2162 Broadway) and was originally scheduled to conclude its run on April 9th.  
Photos: First Look at OBSESSED At Theatre For The New CityPhotos: First Look at OBSESSED At Theatre For The New City
April 3, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Theater For The New City's OBSESSED: A Film Noir Thriller on Stage.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SHADOW/LAND at The Public TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SHADOW/LAND at The Public Theater
April 3, 2023

Check out rehearsal photos of shadow/land at The Public Theater!
share