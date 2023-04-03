Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SHADOW/LAND at The Public Theater

The world premiere of shadow/land, written by award-winning playwright Erika Dickerson-Despenza and directed by Candis C. Jones, begins performances at The Public Theater on Thursday, April 20 with an official press opening on Thursday, May 4.

Get a first look at rehearsal photos below!

The complete cast of shadow/land includes Joniece Abbott-Pratt (Ruth), Lynnette R. Freeman (Ruth Understudy), Perri Gaffney (Magalee Understudy), Lizan Mitchell (Magalee), Christine Shepard (Grand Marshal), and Joy-Marie Thompson (Grand Marshal Understudy).

Premiering as an audio play at The Public, 2021 Susan Blackburn Prize winner Erika Dickerson-Despenza's shadow/land returns with a stunning live production. Magalee and her daughter Ruth are faced with the question of legacy when Ruth coaxes Magalee to sell their historic family-owned business as Hurricane Katrina begins her ruin. Directed by Lilly Award winner Candis C. Jones, shadow/land is the first installment of a 10-play cycle traversing the Katrina diaspora in an examination of the ongoing effects of disaster, evacuation, displacement, and urban renewal rippling in and beyond New Orleans.