Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC

The cast of Poor Yella Rednecks features Jon Hoche (Vietgone, Life of Pi), Ben Levin (Vietgone, “Kung Fu”), Samantha Quan (Vietgone), and more.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys Photo 1 Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed! Photo 2 Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!
World Premiere of COVENANT Extended at Roundabout Underground Photo 3 World Premiere of COVENANT Extended at Roundabout Underground
Review Roundup: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE, is Now Open at The Shed! Photo 4 Reviews: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Poor Yella Rednecks Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

The New York premiere of Poor Yella Rednecks, written by Qui Nguyen (Vietgone, Raya and The Last Dragon) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone, Golden Shield), is now playing at Manhattan Theatre Club’s New York City Center – Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

See photos from opening night below!
 
The cast of Poor Yella Rednecks features Jon Hoche (Vietgone, Life of Pi), Ben Levin (Vietgone, “Kung Fu”), Samantha Quan (Vietgone), Jon Norman Schneider (The Coast Starlight), Maureen Sebastian (The Best We Could: A Family Tragedy), and Paco Tolson (Vietgone). 
 
The creative team for Poor Yella Rednecks includes Tim Mackabee (Scenic Design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (Costume Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Shane Rettig (Original Music & Sound Design), Jared Mezzocchi (Projection Design), David Valentine (Puppet Design), Kenny Seymour (Arrangements), William Carlos Angulo (Choreography), Cynthia Meng (Music Direction), Kelly Gillespie (Casting), and Alyssa K. Howard (Production Stage Manager). 
 
Qui Nguyen, the wildly inventive playwright (and screenwriter for Marvel and Disney) known for his use of pop culture, pop music and puppetry, reunites with his frequent director, May Adrales, for this funny, sexy and brash new play. A young Vietnamese family attempts to put down roots in Arkansas, a place as different from home as it gets. A mom and dad balance big hopes and low-wage jobs, as old flings threaten to pull them apart. It all makes for a bumpy road to the American dream. From the world of Nguyen’s Vietgone, with its comic book and action movie influences, comes a play that melds a deeply personal story with the playwright’s trademark, killer humor. The New York Times hails the writer’s work as “culturally savvy comedy,” and this production shows you why.
 
Poor Yella Rednecks was co-commissioned by South Coast Repertory and Manhattan Theatre Club and developed by South Coast Repertory as a part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival. This play is a recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award. Support for MTC’s production of Poor Yella Rednecks is provided by the Howard Gilman Foundation and Laurents/Hatcher Foundation. Developed in part in Center Theatre Group’s Writer’s Workshop.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Poor Yella Rednecks
Lori Tan Chinn

Poor Yella Rednecks
Kenny Seymour

Poor Yella Rednecks
Alfred Uhry

Poor Yella Rednecks
Amy Tan

Poor Yella Rednecks
David Henry Hwang

Poor Yella Rednecks
William Jackson Harper & Ali Ahn

Poor Yella Rednecks
William Jackson Harper & Ali Ahn

Poor Yella Rednecks
Jocelyn Bioh

Poor Yella Rednecks
Sanaz Toossi

Poor Yella Rednecks
Director May Adrales and playwright Qui Nguyen

Poor Yella Rednecks
Anna Zeigler and guest

Poor Yella Rednecks
Sheldon Best and guest

Poor Yella Rednecks
John Hoche, Samantha Quan, Ben Levin, Maureen Sebastian, Jon Norman Schneider with a?oeLittle Mana?? puppet

Poor Yella Rednecks
John Hoche, Samantha Quan, Ben Levin, Maureen Sebastian, Jon Norman Schneider with a?oeLittle Mana?? puppet, and Paco Tolson

Poor Yella Rednecks
Opening night cake made by Lauren Tran (of a?oeBánh by Laurena?? pop-up bakery)

Poor Yella Rednecks
Jon Norman Schneider

Poor Yella Rednecks
John Hoche

Poor Yella Rednecks
Ben Levin

Poor Yella Rednecks
Paco Tolson

Poor Yella Rednecks
Jon Norman Schneider, Paco Tolson, John Hoche, and Ben Levin

Poor Yella Rednecks
Maureen Sebastian

Poor Yella Rednecks
Maureen Sebastian and Ben Levin

Poor Yella Rednecks
top row: John Hoche, Ben Levin, Maureen Schneider, Paco Tolson, Samantha Quan, May Adrales, Qui Nguyen; bottom row: Jon Norman Schneider and a?oeLittle Mana?? puppet

Poor Yella Rednecks
John Hoche, Ben Levin, Maureen Schneider, a?oeLittle Mana?? puppet, Samantha Quan, Jon Norman Schneider, Paco Tolson

Poor Yella Rednecks
Ben Levin, Jon Norman Schneider, Maureen Sebastian, John Hoche, Samantha Quan, Paco Tolson

Poor Yella Rednecks
Ben Levin, Lauren Tran (of a?oeBánh by Laurena?? pop-up bakery), Maureen Sebastian, Jon Norman Schneider, Samantha Quan, John Hoche, Paco Tolson (crouching)




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Get a First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC Photo
Video: Get a First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Poor Yella Rednecks, written by Qui Nguyen (Vietgone, Raya and The Last Dragon) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone, Golden Shield), read reviews for the production!

2
Video: Get a First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC Photo
Video: Get a First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC

Get a first look at Poor Yella Rednecks, now running at Manhattan Theatre Club. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Manhattan Theatre Clubs POOR YELLA REDNECKS Begins Previews Tonight Photo
Manhattan Theatre Club's POOR YELLA REDNECKS Begins Previews Tonight

POOR YELLA REDNECKS, the New York Premiere, begins previews tonight at Manhattan Theatre Club. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video Video
Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row Video
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Alice in Wonderland in Off-Broadway Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You