Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of LEO REICH: LITERALLY WHO CARES?! at Greenwich House Theatre
The production runs through Saturday, March 11.
Comedian Leo Reich celebrated the U.S. Premiere of his show Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! at Greenwich House Theater on Friday, February 17, direct from its sold-out, critically acclaimed runs at Edinburgh Fringe and Soho Theatre in London.
Check out photos from the evening below!
The Off-Broadway production, which plays through Saturday, March 11, is directed by Adam Brace (Liz Kingsman: One Woman Show, Alex Edelman: Just for Us), features original music by Tony Award-winning composer Toby Marlow (Six), and Lighting Design by Daniel Carter-Brennan (Liz Kingsman: One Woman Show). The show is produced by Kevin McCollum (Six, Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights) and Lucas McMahon (Six, The Play That Goes Wrong, Mike Birbiglia's The New One). Tickets are on sale now at www.LeoReich.com.
Literally Who Cares?! debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in August 2022 to rave reviews, and transferred to London's Soho Theatre in October, where it completed a sold-out run.
Leo is a stand-up comedian and writer who recently opened for Simon Amstell on his latest UK tour and has previously opened for Cat Cohen on tour. He was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2022 and his TV appearances include "Friday Night Live" (Channel 4), "Late Night Mash" (Dave), "Comedy Central Live" (Comedy Central) and "Jonathan Ross Comedy Club" (ITV). He has written two episodes for the upcoming series "Entitled" airing on Showtime and Channel 4, and is currently working on various scripted projects.
Tickets to Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! are $50, and on sale now at www.LeoReich.com. The regular performance schedule is Tuesdays - Thursdays at 7:30pm, and Friday & Saturdays at 7pm & 9:30pm.
Photo Credit: Daniel Rader and Rebecca J Michelson
Leo Reich
Leo Reich
Leo Reich
Leo Reich
Leo Reich
Leo Reich
Leo Reich
Leo Reich
Toby Marlow, Lucas McMahon, Brid Kirby, Leo Reich, Adam Brace, and Kevin McCollum
Toby Marlow and Leo Reich
Toby Marlow and Leo Reich
Leo Reich and Adam Brace
Lucas McMahon, Leo Reich, and Kevin McCollum
Toby Marlow and Kevin McCollum
Toby Marlowe
Leo Reich and Parents
Leo Reich and Family
Leo Reich and SIblings
Kevin McCollum and Lucas McMahon
Kevin McCollum Lucas McMahon, Brid Kirby, and Adam Brace