Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of JASPER Starring Dominic Fumusa

The play stars Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk, and Jessica Pimentel.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 17, 2022  

Yonder Window Theatre Company, and Executive Producer Lisa Dozier are currently presenting the World premiere of Grant MacDermott's play JASPER off-Broadway, directed by Katie McHugh, which opened off-Broadway at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W 42nd St) on Wednesday, September 14. Tickets are $25- $75 and can be purchased by visiting YonderWindow.co.

Check out photos from the starry opening night below!

Facing the reality of their son's illness, a couple manages to keep both their child and marriage alive. But when a chance encounter gives birth to an innocent lie it could unravel everything.

The cast includes Dominic Fumusa (Showtime's "Nurse Jackie"; Film: 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. Broadway: Wait Until Dark), Abigail Hawk (TV's "Blue Bloods"), and Jessica Pimentel (Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black"), the understudies are Justin Adams (TV: "The Affair") is Jessica Digiovanni (MCC's Seared, MTC's Close Up Space).

The creative team includes set and costume design by Michael Gianfrancesco; lighting design by Robin A. Paterson; sound design by John Gromada, the intimacy director is Judi Lewis-Ockler and casting is by JZ Casting. The production stage manager is Merrick Williams, production management is FIVE OHM, and LDK Productions is the general manager.

JASPER won the TRU New Voices Award in 2018. In the summer of 2019, Yonder Window Theatre Company produced an AEA industry staged reading in collaboration with Adelaide Raleigh Productions and Boz and the Bard Productions.

Photo Credit: Shoshana Medney


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of JASPER Starring Dominic FumusaPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of JASPER Starring Dominic Fumusa
September 17, 2022

Yonder Window Theatre Company, and  Executive Producer Lisa Dozier are currently presenting the World premiere of Grant MacDermott’s play JASPER off-Broadway, directed by Katie McHugh, which opened off-Broadway at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center on Wednesday, September 14. Check out the photos here.
Teatro Círculo Brings FUENTE OVEJUNA At Chain TheatreTeatro Círculo Brings FUENTE OVEJUNA At Chain Theatre
September 16, 2022

Teatro Círculo, one of the main bilingual Latino theatre companies in New York City, has announced its 2022-2023 season, to take place at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 3rd floor) in Manhattan while the company's East Village homebase façade is being renovated to better accommodate its growing audience.
VIDEO: Broadway's THE LION KING Cubs Join THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHINVIDEO: Broadway's THE LION KING Cubs Join THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN
September 16, 2022

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin: Live from the Broadway Makers Marketplace has released a new episode today starring Broadway's Mariama Diop, Evie Winter Lee, Donovan Louis Bazemore, and Jayden Theophile. Watch here!
New York Premiere of Bruce Norris' DOWNSTATE to be Presented at Playwrights Horizons in OctoberNew York Premiere of Bruce Norris' DOWNSTATE to be Presented at Playwrights Horizons in October
September 16, 2022

Playwrights Horizons will present the New York premiere of Bruce Norris’s Downstate, directed by Pam MacKinnon, October 28–December 11 (opening November 15). This provocative work surrounds a registered address in downstate Illinois, where four men convicted of sex crimes share a group home, living out their days post-incarceration.
Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's Touring Production of ROMEO AND JULIETPhotos: First Look at The Acting Company's Touring Production of ROMEO AND JULIET
September 16, 2022

The Acting Company’s national tour of Romeo and Juliet will be launching in New York City in repertory with The Three Musketeers and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Get a first look at photos here!