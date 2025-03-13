News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Gloria Steinem Stops By LIBERATION Off-Broadway

Ms. Steinem’s visit was extra special as she is the co-founder of Ms. Magazine, which is mentioned several times throughout the show.

By: Mar. 13, 2025
On Tuesday evening, Gloria Steinem attended the new feminist play, Liberation, and visited with the cast and creative team after the show. Check out photos from her visit!

From Tony Award nominees Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons, Make Believe) and Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, The Last Five Years), Liberation is a provocative and revealing new play about what really goes on when women meet behind closed doors. The show’s themes include activism, mother-daughter relationships, and what it means to be a feminist – both in the 1970’s and today.

Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton

