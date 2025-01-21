News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Gary Gulman's GRANDILOQUENT Opens Off-Broadway

The performance was attended by notables including Olivia Rodrigo, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, and more.

By: Jan. 21, 2025
On Sunday, January 19 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, Gary Gulman and friends celebrated his Off-Broadway debut at the opening night of his show, Grandiloquent.

The performance was attended by notables including Olivia Rodrigo, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Josh Radnor, Mike Birbiglia, Murray Hill, and Ira Glass, among others.
 
Directed by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand To God, I Need That), Grandiloquent plays a strictly limited engagement through Saturday, February 8, 2025. 

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova

Gary Gulman
Gary Gulman

Gary Gulman, Mike Lavoie, & Carlee Briglia
Gary Gulman, Mike Lavoie, & Carlee Briglia

Gary Gulman & Moritz von Stuelpnage
Gary Gulman & Moritz von Stuelpnage

Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia, Brian Stern, & Michael Bonfiglio
Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia, Brian Stern, & Michael Bonfiglio

Judd Apatow
Judd Apatow

Josh Radnor
Josh Radnor

Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia

Ira Glass
Ira Glass

Murray Hill
Murray Hill

Al Franken
Al Franken

Sas Goldberg
Sas Goldberg

Josh Gondelman
Josh Gondelman

Steven Moyers
Steven Moyers

Josh Sharp
Josh Sharp

Arielle Siegel
Arielle Siegel

George Hahn
George Hahn

Morgan Bassichis
Morgan Bassichis

Sarah Cooper
Sarah Cooper

Gary Gulman
Gary Gulman

Opening Night After Party
Opening Night After Party

Opening Night After Party
Opening Night After Party

Opening Night After Party
Opening Night After Party

Olivia Rodrigo & Iris Apatow
Olivia Rodrigo & Iris Apatow



