Photos: Gary Gulman's GRANDILOQUENT Opens Off-Broadway

On Sunday, January 19 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, Gary Gulman and friends celebrated his Off-Broadway debut at the opening night of his show, Grandiloquent.

The performance was attended by notables including Olivia Rodrigo, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Josh Radnor, Mike Birbiglia, Murray Hill, and Ira Glass, among others.



Directed by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand To God, I Need That), Grandiloquent plays a strictly limited engagement through Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova

