Photos: GARSIDE'S CAREER Gets NY Premiere At Mint Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mint Theater Company is presenting the New York Premiere of Garside’s Career by Harold Brighouse (Hobson’s Choice), directed by Matt Dickson, opening Thursday February 20th for a limited engagement through March 15th. Previews now at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). See photos from the production.

Joining Daniel Marconi (Tobias in the recent revival of Sweeney Todd opposite Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, Michael Banks in Mary Poppins, The Mountains Look Different for Mint Theater) in title role of Peter Garside, will be Erik Gratton (West Side Story - International Tour, Elf the Musical - National Tour); Sara Haider (Mint Theater: Partnership); Melissa Maxwell (Henry V, Henry IV, Part 1/Henry IV, Part 2, Richard II, Steel Magnolias - Guthrie Theater); Paul Niebanck (Mint Theater: A Picture of Autumn; Lincoln Center Theater: In the Next Room (or the vibrator play), Blood and Gifts; Off-Bway: The Revenger's Tragedy, The Changeling, The Spanish Tragedy - Red Bull Theater; Richard III, Plenty - Public Theater; Much Ado About Nothing - TFANA; Boy, A Walk in the Woods - Keen); Michael Schantz (Mint Theater: Fashions for Men, Liliom; Othello with Daniel Craig - New York Theatre Workshop; Life Sucks - Wheelhouse Theatre; Film: upcoming - The History of Sound with Paul Mescal); Madeline Seidman (Mint: Becomes a Woman, Partnership); Amelia White (Mint Theater: Chains, Conflict, Women Without Men; Broadway: Crazy for You, The Heiress; Off-Broadway: Atlantic Theater, Ground-Up Productions; Theatre World Award for The Accrington Pals - Hudson Guild; Film/TV: The Tulse Luper Suitcases, The Bastard, The Siege of Golden Hill, Three Ways to the Sea, “Judging Amy,” and “The Young and the Restless;”) and Avery Whitted (Mint: Chains; Henry IV, Part 1 - Folger Theater; Against the Hillside - Ensemble Studio Theater).

The creative team includes Christoper Swader & Justin Swader (scenic), Kindall Almond (costume), Yiyuan Li (lighting), and Carsen Joenk (sound), Amy Stoller (dialects and dramaturgy), and Stephanie Klapper, CSA (casting).

Mint’s production is the New York Premiere. The play had an extended run in Boston in 1919 (“admirable in construction, realistic in characterization, bright in wit and keen in satire”) and a New York production was announced, but never happened. Even in the U.K. this bright, witty, political satire seems to have completely disappeared.

Garside’s Career tells the story of Peter Garside’s soaring flight from working engineer to member of Parliament, propelled by a ‘silver tongue’ and an insatiable fascination with his power to persuade: “You don't know the glorious sensation of holding a crowd in the hollow of your hand, mastering it, doing what you like with it.” Peter’s fiancé knows the danger of Peter’s fascination, “The itch to speak is like the itch to drink, except that it’s cheaper to talk yourself tipsy.”

Photo Credit: Maria Baranova

Comments