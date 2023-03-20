Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the Off-Broadway Premiere of SANCOCHO at WP Theater

Sancocho opens Thursday, March 23, 2022, for a limited engagement through April 9th, 2023.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Production photos have been released for the Off-Broadway stage premiere of Sancocho, which is now in previews at WP Theater (2162 Broadway), for a limited engagement through April 9th, 2023. Opening night is set for Thursday, March 23, 2022.

Check out the photos below!

Simmering between two Puerto Rican sisters is a family tension that finally comes to a boil. Forced to confront the reality of their father's rapidly declining health, Renata and Caridad clash over cultural divides, unearth old wounds, and reveal long-buried secrets. As Caridad's Sancocho bubbles on the stove, will the two sisters reconcile their past resentments to face their uncertain futures - together?

Sancocho features scenic design by Raul Abrego (Princeton University's Adamandi, Ain't Misbehavin'), costume design by Harry Nadal (Miss You Like Hell, Porgy & Bess), lighting design by Maria-Cristina Fusté (Jagged Little Pill, Songs About Trains), and sound design by Germán Martinez (Into The Woods, Ohio State Murders), production stage management by E Sara Barnes (Jersey Boys, Broadway Bounty Hunter). Casting by Kelly Gillespie, C.S.A.

Sancocho was produced by Vision Latino Theatre Company in October 2022, as part of Destinos, the fifth annual Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. The Chicago Tribune hailed the production as "inspirational" and "a multi-sensory experience...two strong [sisters] have the hard conversations, face down their generational trauma and find a path forward toward healing. The stew that they prepare throughout the evening serves as a metaphor for this process, as ingredients are sliced and crushed to create a meal 'healing to the soul.'" Named for a type of beef stew, Sancocho highlights the significance of familia for the best or otherwise. The dialogue melds between English and Spanish sweetly as the Sancocho literally simmers on the stove. The scent made me long to return to Puerto Rico to devour más mofongo y tostones." Originally developed at Latinx Playwrights Circle's developmental programs, the play has also been selected as a featured play on #NewPlayExchange and developed at Ingenio Festival & Playwrights Center Core Apprentice Workshop.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Female-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players TheatreFemale-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players Theatre
March 17, 2023

Following a sold-out debut at Emerging Artists Theatre and back-to-back runs at Soho Playhouse, Caroline Dunaway's genre-bending one-act play Time Biter will return to New York City this Spring. The heartfelt dark comedy with a sci-fi twist will run for three weeks in May 2023 at the historic Players Theatre in Greenwich Village. 
FRIGID New York Presents Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE At The Kraine Theater, April 4FRIGID New York Presents Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE At The Kraine Theater, April 4
March 17, 2023

FRIGID New York will present Odd Salon NYC: GROTESQUE at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street).on Tuesday, April 4 at 7pm (doors at 6:30pm)
THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for StreamingTHE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for Streaming
March 17, 2023

The Rewards of Being Frank, currently running through March 26, 2023 at the Mezzanine Theatre at ART/New York Theatres is now available for streaming, also through March 26 only.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick HotelPhotos: Inside Opening Night of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART at The McKittrick Hotel
March 17, 2023

See photos from opening night of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart at The McKittrick Hotel.
Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public Theater in AprilSuzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public Theater in April
March 17, 2023

The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the remount of the theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!
share