Photos: First Look at The Public's PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR Remounted Production

The production opens on April 18th.

Apr. 11, 2023  

The Public Theater is presenting a remounted production of Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR, which opens on Tuesday, April 18.

Get a first look at photos below!

On March 13, 2020, as theaters shut their doors and so many of us went into lockdown, Suzan-Lori Parks picked up her pen and her guitar and set out to write a play every day. What emerged is a breathtaking anthology of plays and songs that chronicle our collective experience and the hope and perseverance that occurred throughout that troubling year. Performed in the intimate music venue, Joe's Pub, PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR is a theatrical concert featuring the music and plays of Suzan-Lori Parks. At once, it is both a personal story of one family's daily lives, as well as a sweeping account of all we faced as a city, a nation, and a global community. Niegel Smith directs this life-affirming new work that beams with humor and humanity, bears witness to what we've experienced, and offers inspiration as we shape our future.

The complete cast of the remount of PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR includes Suzan-Lori Parks as "The Writer," Edward Astor Chin, Rona Figueroa, Leland Fowler, Danyel Fulton, Greg Keller, Orville Mendoza, Lauren Molina, Joe Osheroff, Danea Osseni, Nathan M. Ramsey, and Martín Solá.

The production features scenic and projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting design by Ania Washington, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and prop management by Alexander Wylie. Ric Molina serves as music director and will contribute to both vocal and instrumental arrangements for the production. Buzz Cohen serves as the production stage manager and Adhalia Ivette Hart and Eloia Peterson serve as stage managers.




