Photos: First Look at Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon in JOB at SoHo Playhouse

Opening night for the five-week limited engagement is set for Monday, September 18.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Production photos have been released for the world premiere of JOB, starring Tony Award nominee Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon. The new play is written by Max Wolf Friedlich (SleepOver) and directed by Michael Herwitz (Mr. Parker). Opening night for the five-week limited engagement is set for Monday, September 18, 2023 at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street). JOB marks Lemmon’s and Friedlich’s Off-Broadway debuts.
 
Jane (Lemmon), an employee at the big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist - Loyd (Friedman) - determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. A psychological thriller, JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.
 
JOB features scenic design by Jeff Award nominee Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle Li (Theater Camp, “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens”), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Camelot, Birthday Candles), and sound design by Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg, Rachel Zucker (SIX: The Musical, True West) as production stage manager, Chris Steckel (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, The Evolution of Mann) as stage manager, and Christian Palomares (Second Stage Theatre, American Ballet Theatre) as general manager. 
 
JOB is produced by Hannah Getts (Campout Productions), Russell Kahn, and Danielle Perelman (Just for Us, The Appointment) in association with SoHo Playhouse. 




