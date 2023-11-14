Photos: First Look at MAKE ME GORGEOUS! at St. Luke's

The limited engagement is now playing  through December 31.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

triangle productions! presents the new York premiere of Make Me Gorgeous!, The True Story of Kenneth "Mr. Madam" Marlowe, written and directed by Donnie, and starring Wade McCollum (Broadway: Wicked, the upcoming Water For Elephants. West End: It Happened In Key West), who also contributed additional material. The limited engagement is now playing Off-Broadway at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s (308 W. 46th Street) through December 31. The official opening night takes place during Transgender Awareness Week, November 15 at 7PM. 

Check out all new production photos below!

Make Me Gorgeous! is the fabulous and incredible true story of Kenneth Marlowe, an oft-overlooked trailblazer in LGBTQ+ history. Described as one of mid-Century America’s gayest and most openly homosexual personalities, Marlowe took on many roles in life. Kenneth was a private hairdresser to the stars; the madam of a notorious gay prostitution ring in Hollywood; an author; a hustler; a female impersonator; a private in the U.S. Army; a call boy; a Christian missionary; a mortuary cosmetologist; a newspaper columnist … and for the final decade of an incredibly lived life, Marlowe was a woman, having transitioned to become Kate Marlowe.

Make Me Gorgeous! is adapted from Donnie’s book, Mr. Madam: The Life and Times of Kenneth/Kate Marlowe, the culmination of years of research and interviews and establishing Donnie as one of the foremost historians to chronicle Kenneth/Kate Marlowe’s life. A new edition of the book, retitled Us, further explores the life of Kenneth/Kate Marlowe.

“Throughout my career it’s been important to me to tell the stories of real people who have inspired me and who could inspire others. When I discovered Kenneth Marlowe, I knew I had to tell their story,” says Donnie. “Kenneth/Kate Marlow has been almost-forgotten pioneer of the LGBTQ movement. Unabashed with their life, you could say that they were a trailblazer before there was a trail to be blazed. After writing his story as a book book, I am now delighted to be debuting Make Me Gorgeous in New York during Transgender Awareness Week.”

Make Me Gorgeous! features Scenic Design by Walt Spangler; Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick; Sound Design by Ien DeNio; Costume Design by Jeffrey Hinshaw; and Props by Brendan McCann. Visceral Entertainment is the General Manager. Kasson Marroquin is Production Stage Manager and Ellie Handel is Assistant Stage Manager.




