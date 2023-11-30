Photos: First Look at Judy Kaye and More in 'TIL DEATH at Abingdon Theatre Company

Abingdon Theatre Company has released all new photos from the Off-Broadway premiere of ’Til Death written by Elizabeth Coplan and directed by Chad Austin. Starring Two-Time Tony Award Winner Judy Kaye, Tony Award Nominee Robert Cuccioli, with Michael Lee Brown, Dominick LaRuffa Jr., Whitney Morse, and Amy Hargreaves.

Check out the photos below!

The creative team includes Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Teresa L. Williams (scenic design), Lisa Renkel (projection design), Antonio Consuegra (costume design), and Jesse Starr (sound design). Rounding out the team includes Allison Hohman (production stage management), Owen Mannion (production management), with casting by Karie Koppel at Koppel Casting.

In ’Til Death, one mother’s choice unveils a family’s long-buried secrets. As Mary’s life-altering decision sends shockwaves through her loving-but-turbulent family, they all must confront their past, reconcile the present, and pick up the missing pieces in the process.

’Til Death opens tonight, November 30, in Theatre 5 at Theatre Row with performances continuing on a strictly limited engagement through December 23, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

’Til Death is presented by Abingdon Theatre Company with Blue Collar Artist Studio, Brett Ricci, Jason Goedken, and Grief Dialogues in association with Drew & Dane Productions, Josh Wright, Claudia Coenen, Merrie L. Davis, Clayton Howe, and Peter Peck.

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Mainstage Productions include the Off-Broadway premiere of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, the New York premiere of Queens Girl in the World, which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, and the NYT Critics’ Pick Get on Your Knees written and performed by Jaqueline Novak, nominated for aDrama Desk Award. The DMW Greer One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman’s Just for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and has just completed its run on Broadway; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons; Date of a Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC’s Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin, and has since produced three award-winning films, including As Apple Pie written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA; Abingdon Virtual’s premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.