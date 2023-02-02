Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Brooke Bloom, Lynn Collins & Charlotte Surak in LUCY at Audible Theater

The limited four-week-only engagement will open on Monday, February 6, running through Saturday, February 25 at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Feb. 02, 2023  

This month, Audible Theater will present the world premiere production of Lucy. Written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt, Lucy stars Drama Desk Award nominee Brooke Bloom and Lynn Collins, along with Charlotte Surak. The limited four-week-only engagement will open on Monday, February 6, running through Saturday, February 25 at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

Get a first look at photos below!

About Lucy

Ashling is every busy parent's dream: a professional nanny with experience and a warm, sunny attitude. But from the moment Mary hires her to look after her young children, things start to feel just a little...off.

Are Mary's stressful work schedule and lack of sleep playing games with her own sanity, or has she welcomed an unstable troublemaker into her home? At once harrowing and hilarious, Erica Schmidt's Lucy explores the wild range of parents' emotions, asking if we can entrust others with our family's safety.

Lucy's creative team features scenic design by Amy Rubin, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Cha See, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Gigi Buffington is the vocal and text coach, Lorenzo Pisoni is the physical movement coordinator, and casting is by The Telsey Office. David Lurie-Perret is the production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton.

Lucy continues Audible Theater's fifth season of shows at the Minetta Lane and will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.




Related Stories
Video: Watch the Trailer for Audible Theaters LUCY, Now Beginning Previews Tomorrow Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer for Audible Theater's LUCY, Now Beginning Previews Tomorrow
Get a first look at the trailer for Audible Theater’s world premiere of Lucy, now beginning preview performances Saturday, January 28, at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Playwrights Horizons to Host ALMANAC Literary Magazine Launch PartyPlaywrights Horizons to Host ALMANAC Literary Magazine Launch Party
February 1, 2023

Playwrights Horizons will host a launch party for the second print edition of the pioneering Off-Broadway theater’s innovative literary magazine, Almanac—toasting the publication with a gathering of some of today's most imaginative playwrights and theater-makers.
Jennifer Ehle, David Strathairn, Stephanie Berry & More to Star in PHEDRE Reading at Red Bull TheaterJennifer Ehle, David Strathairn, Stephanie Berry & More to Star in PHEDRE Reading at Red Bull Theater
February 1, 2023

RED BULL THEATER has announced the cast for the next offering of a new season of OBIE Award-winning Revelation Readings: the in-person and streaming presentation of Phèdre by Jean Racine.
Andre De Shields to Lead Re-Opening of La MaMa's Original Theatre 74AAndre De Shields to Lead Re-Opening of La MaMa's Original Theatre 74A
February 1, 2023

LA MAMA ETC will celebrate the re-opening of its landmark home 74A with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the refurbished building (open free to the public) on Thursday, February 9 at 11 a.m. at La MaMa.
STEALING MONA LISA Returns Off-BroadwaySTEALING MONA LISA Returns Off-Broadway
February 1, 2023

Fresh off a sold-out run at Theater for the New City, Stealing Mona Lisa - a New Musical is back Off Broadway for a one night performance designed to give theater goers and the industry one more chance to see the show based on the 1911 theft of that famous masterpiece.
KINGFISH Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival This MonthKINGFISH Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival This Month
February 1, 2023

Kingfish by Lane McLeod Jackson is a wild ride combining dark humor, dueling egos, miracles, and even a shot at redemption. Tyler Riley directs and stars in this one-of-a-kind exploration of what defines “greatness” while playing the dry-witted and stubborn J.J. Williams (bass fisher extraordinaire).
share