Photos: First Look At Noël Coward's THE RAT TRAP At NY City Center Stage II, Running Through Saturday December 10
The production marks the American premiere of this play from Noel Coward.
Mint Theater Company has returned to New York City Center Stage (ii) with the highly acclaimed American premiere of Noël Coward's The Rat Trap, directed by Alexander Lass. This limited Off-Broadway engagement runs through Saturday December 10th only.
David Barbour, President of the Drama Desk, wrote in Lighting & Sound America: "The Rat Trap is unmissable to anyone with an interest in Coward but, thanks to some hilarious dialogue and many penetrating insights, it is more than a theatrical curio."
Featured in the cast are James Evans (The Woman in Black - Off-Broadway), Elisabeth Gray (Yours Unfaithfully - Mint Theater, Truman Capote's Breakfast at Tiffany's - Broadway), Ramzi Khalaf (Pippin - Paper Mill Playhouse, A Christmas Carol: A New Musical - Madison Square Garden), Heloise Lowenthal (Bristol Old Vic), Cynthia Mace (The Mountains Look Different, The Suitcase Under the Bed - Mint), Claire Saunders (Chains - Mint), and Sarin Monae West (The Skin of Our Teeth - Lincoln Center Theater). Emily Bosco, Jason Eddy, and Kate Hampton serve as understudies.
Remaining performances are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday afternoons at 2:30pm. Tickets for The Rat Trap start at $38 (including $3 facility fee) and may be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212/581-1212, or in person at the New York City Center box office located at 131 West 55th Street (between 6th & 7th Avenues). Phone and online orders incur an additional $7 handling fee.
Photo credit: Todd Cerveris
Sarin Monae West and James Evans
Sarin Monae West and James Evans Elisabeth Gray and Sarin Monae West
Sarin Monae West and James Evans
Sarin Monae West and James Evans Elisabeth Gray and Sarin Monae West
Claire Saunders and Sarin Monae West Heloise Lowenthal, Claire Saunders and Ramzi Khalaf Heloise Lowenthal and Ramzi Khalaf Cynthia Mace and Sarin Monae West
