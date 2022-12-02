Photos: First Look At Marceline Hugot And Jeffrey Binder In Truman Capote's A CHRISTMAS MEMORY

See brand new production photos as The Whale Theater and Tectonic Theater Project present Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory at Hudson New York's Park Theater (723 Warren Street) through Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Directed by Matt Joslyn and designed by David Lander, A Christmas Memory will be presented as a live radio play featuring Broadway veterans Marceline Hugot and Jeffrey Binder. Joining the actors will be a cellist performing original underscoring and a Foley artist helping to bring the story to life with sound effects. Capote's short story will be followed by a second act featuring a cabaret of beloved holiday classics. Tickets are now on sale.

Broadway designer David Lander will transform the intimate Park Theater into a decadently magical setting with Christmas trees, twinkling lights and bistro tables. Guests will be treated to mulled wine and hot cider as they enjoy The Whale Theatre's inaugural production which is sure to become a holiday tradition.

Tickets for A Christmas Memory start at $25 and are available online at AChristmasMemory.com. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 3 PM.

Photo Credit: Michael Anderson