Photos: First Look At Marceline Hugot And Jeffrey Binder In Truman Capote's A CHRISTMAS MEMORY

A Christmas Memory will run at Hudson New York's Park Theater Thursday, December 1 - Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Dec. 02, 2022  

See brand new production photos as The Whale Theater and Tectonic Theater Project present Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory at Hudson New York's Park Theater (723 Warren Street) through Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Directed by Matt Joslyn and designed by David Lander, A Christmas Memory will be presented as a live radio play featuring Broadway veterans Marceline Hugot and Jeffrey Binder. Joining the actors will be a cellist performing original underscoring and a Foley artist helping to bring the story to life with sound effects. Capote's short story will be followed by a second act featuring a cabaret of beloved holiday classics. Tickets are now on sale.

Broadway designer David Lander will transform the intimate Park Theater into a decadently magical setting with Christmas trees, twinkling lights and bistro tables. Guests will be treated to mulled wine and hot cider as they enjoy The Whale Theatre's inaugural production which is sure to become a holiday tradition.

Tickets for A Christmas Memory start at $25 and are available online at AChristmasMemory.com. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 3 PM.

See photos of Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winning performing artist André De Shields and more at The Loft at City Winery for 'Unscripted Live,' an interview series that spotlights the stories of legendary artists, their resilience, and their creative regeneration.
Noah Galvin has been cast in Meet Cute's new audio series, Christmasuzannukkah. The cast also includes Amy Sedaris, Danny Tamberelli, Torian Brackett, Eliza Hurwitz, and Olivia Miller.
The York Theatre Company presents New York premiere of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road, conceived by Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Lawrence Yurman, developed with Hoagy Bix Carmichael, and featuring music by the legendary Hoagy Carmichael. Check out photos from opening night here!
Performance Space New York has announced the Spring 2023 season of its Healing Series, the second part of its year-long reflection on the political potency of healing and the role performance plays in it, in the midst of what feels like a momentous shift in art-making to foreground modes and practices of care.

