Photos: First Look At Jay O. Sanders and William Jackson Harper In PRIMARY TRUST

Primary Trust opens officially on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

Roundabout Theatre Company's world-premiere production of Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams began previews on May 4. See a first look photo from the production!

Primary Trust features Eric Berryman as "Bert," Emmy winner William Jackson Harper as "Kenneth," Obie winner April Matthis as "Wally's Waiter & others," Jay O. Sanders as "Clay & others," and Luke Wygodny as "musician."

Primary Trust opens officially on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Monday, July 10, 2023.

William Jackson Harper ("The Resort", "The Good Place") returns to the stage as Kenneth, a 38-year-old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais with his best friend Bert at a local tiki bar. When he's suddenly laid off, Kenneth is encouraged by a quirky waiter, played by Obie Award winner April Matthis (Toni Stone, The Piano Lesson), to face a world he's long avoided - with transformative and even comical results. Directed by Knud Adams, Eboni Booth's Primary Trust is a touching and inventive world-premiere play about new beginnings, old friends, and seeing the world for the first time.

The creative team for Primary Trust includes: Marsha Ginsberg (Sets), Qween Jean (Costumes), Isabella Byrd (Lighting), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound), Luke Wygodny (Original Music), and Nikiya Mathis (Hair & Wig Design).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Primary Trust
Jay O. Sanders, William Jackson Harper



