Photos: FALLING OUT World Premiere Set for Under St Marks Theater

A new musical centered on heartbreak, connection, and second chances is set to make its world premiere in New York City. FALLING OUT unfolds in a downtown New York music bar, where ballads of lost loves and missed opportunities linger in the air. Check out photos of the show.

When a melancholic transplant crosses paths with a musician carrying unresolved history, their unlikely collaboration creates a fragile harmony—one that forces both to confront hard truths and reconsider the paths of their lives.

The experiential production marks the world premiere of a new musical by acclaimed musician and songwriter Josee Klein, whose work explores emotional intimacy, memory, and renewal through music.

The cast features Amelia Beckham, Gavin Cole, Matt Liu, Ashley Morton, Patrick Dinnsen, and Alex Crossland.

FALLING OUT is directed by Anthony Logan Cole, with music direction by Calvin Hitchcock.

Photo Credit: Seana E. Rogovin



Amelia Beckham

Ashley Morton

Gavin Cole

Alex Crossland, Patrick Dinnsen, and Gavin Cole

Matt Liu and Gavin Cole

Gavin Cole and Ashley Morton

Amelia Beckham and Gavin Cole

Matt Liu, Amelia Beckham, and Patrick Dinnsen

Matt Liu and Ashley Morton

Gavin Cole, Alex Crossland, and Patrick Dinnsen

Matt Liu

Alex Crossland

Patrick Dinnsen