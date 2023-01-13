Photos: Eva Noblezada's NOSTALGIA: A LOVE LETTER TO NYC Opens at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre

Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC, written and performed by two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada is now open at Audible Theater's Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street).

An extremely limited number of tickets remain for Eva's final two performances - tonight (Friday, January 13) at 7PM, and tomorrow (Saturday, January 14) at 7PM - and can be purchased at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane.

For three nights only, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon, Hadestown) welcomes you to Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC, an intimate evening of songs and storytelling-celebrating everything that is so maddening and magical about our beloved city. Debuting new music and personal reflections live for the very first time, Eva's one-woman show is an invitation to be transported by her rich, powerful vocals and a call to surrender, just for a moment, to your own sense of wonder and nostalgia.

Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC will also be released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

EVA NOBLEZADA was most recently featured in the Amblin feature, Easter Sunday, and as the lead in the AppleTV+ animated film, Luck. Previously, she starred for director Diane Paragas in the acclaimed Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was Eva's second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role of Miss Saigon in 2017. She also starred in Hadestown at the National Theatre in London and in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. She received an Imagen Award nomination for her recent role on "Law & Order: SVU."