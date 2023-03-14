Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night At New World Stages

The cast includes DeShawn Bowens, L.R. Davidson, Martin Landry and more.

Mar. 14, 2023  

TheaterWorksUSA is presenting the New York return of Dog Man: The Musical at New World Stages.

See photos from opening night below!

The cast includes DeShawn Bowens (National Tour: Mean Girls) , L.R. Davidson (Regional: Follies, TWUSA's Dog Man) , Martin Landry (Hulu's "Only Murder in the Building." NY: Between The Lines ) , Jamie LaVerdiere (Broadway: Motown The Musical, TWUSA's Dog Man ), Marcus Montgomery (NY: Save The Girl) , Brian Owen (Mint Theatre's Chains, TWUSA's Dog Man), Dan Rosales (Off-Broadway: Trevor, TWUSA's Dog Man) , Crystal Sha'nae (Regional: Nina Simone; Four Women, TWUSA's Dog Man) , Markia Nicole Smith (Regional : School Girls; Or The African Mean Girls Play).

The creative team includes Timothy R. Mackabee (set design) , Heidi Leigh Hanson (costume design), David Lande r (lighting design), Emma Wilk (sound design), and Candi Boyd-Kaitila ( associate director/choreographer). William Spinnato is Production Stage Manager and Roe Manzo is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Dog Man follows the chronicles of a canine superhero who loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the award-winning and worldwide bestselling author and illustrator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club . An all-new Dog Man book , Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea , will be published by Scholastic on March 28, 2023.

Dog Man: The Musical
L.R. Davidson, Jamie LaVerdiere, Brian Owen and DeShawn Bowens

Dog Man: The Musical
The Cast of Dogman that includes-DeShawn Bowens, Dan Rosales, Brian Owen, Jamie LaVerdiere, L.R. Davidson and Crystal Sha'nae

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Jamie LaVerdiere

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
L.R. Davidson

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Crystal Sha'nae

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Brian Owen

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Marcus Montgomery

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Martin Landry

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Jen Wineman (Director)

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Dan Rosales

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Markia Nicole Smith

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Heidi Leigh Manson (Costume Design)

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
DeShawn Bowens

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
William Spinnate and Roe Manzo

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Kevin Del Aguila (Book and Lyrics)

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
L.R. Davidson and Jamie LaVerdiere

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
DeShawn Bowens and Dan Rosales

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Brian Owen and Crystal Sha'nae

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Markia Nicole Smith, Martin Landry and Marcus Montgomery

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Brad Alexander (Composer)

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Jill Abramovitz and Brad Alexander

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Matt Castle (Music Director)

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Nehemiah Solomon and Crystal Sha'nae

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Barbara Pasternack (TWUSA Artistic Director)

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Ken Hyle and Dale Mott

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Brad Alexander, Jen Wineman and Kevin Del Aguila

Dog Man: The Musical
Dog Man: The Musical
Matt Castle, Brad Alexander, Jen Wineman and Kevin Del Aguila




