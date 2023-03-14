Photos: DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night At New World Stages

TheaterWorksUSA is presenting the New York return of Dog Man: The Musical at New World Stages.

See photos from opening night below!

The cast includes DeShawn Bowens (National Tour: Mean Girls) , L.R. Davidson (Regional: Follies, TWUSA's Dog Man) , Martin Landry (Hulu's "Only Murder in the Building." NY: Between The Lines ) , Jamie LaVerdiere (Broadway: Motown The Musical, TWUSA's Dog Man ), Marcus Montgomery (NY: Save The Girl) , Brian Owen (Mint Theatre's Chains, TWUSA's Dog Man), Dan Rosales (Off-Broadway: Trevor, TWUSA's Dog Man) , Crystal Sha'nae (Regional: Nina Simone; Four Women, TWUSA's Dog Man) , Markia Nicole Smith (Regional : School Girls; Or The African Mean Girls Play).

The creative team includes Timothy R. Mackabee (set design) , Heidi Leigh Hanson (costume design), David Lande r (lighting design), Emma Wilk (sound design), and Candi Boyd-Kaitila ( associate director/choreographer). William Spinnato is Production Stage Manager and Roe Manzo is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Dog Man follows the chronicles of a canine superhero who loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the award-winning and worldwide bestselling author and illustrator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club . An all-new Dog Man book , Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea , will be published by Scholastic on March 28, 2023.