Photos: Chrysalis Theatre Company's SHE TAKES FLIGHT Opens At The Chain Theatre

Chrysalis Theatre Company will present the world premiere of SHE TAKES FLIGHT, a bold, devised new play created and performed by an ensemble of five women, each sharing their own personal stories in a searing, funny, and poignant theatrical journey through midlife in 2025. Check out photos of the production.

Directed by Kelly O’Donnell (Connecticut Critics Circle Award-winner, Flux Theatre Ensemble), SHE TAKES FLIGHT is a deeply personal exploration of aging, body image, motherhood, loss, rage, identity, resilience—and joy. Drawing from their lived experiences, performers Sora Baek, Cindy Keiter*, Gabriela Kohen*, Adina Taubman*, and Susan Ward* shine a spotlight on stories rarely told with such unflinching honesty and unapologetic humor.

SHE TAKES FLIGHT is a newly devised theatrical production that delves into the personal experiences of five women, aged from their late 40s to late 60s, navigating the complexities of mid-life in New York City in 2025. The play explores themes of womanhood, aging, empowerment, and identity through a series of poignant monologues and ensemble scenes. It candidly addresses challenges such as coping with aging and body image, caring for aging parents, and evolving relationships with motherhood. Balancing humor and heartbreak, SHE TAKES FLIGHT offers narratives that reflect the diverse experiences of women at different life stages. Its multi-generational appeal resonates with both emerging young women and those from preceding generations, fostering a collective reflection on the evolving journey of womanhood.

The play is ultimately a celebration of survival, connection, truth-telling, and sisterhood. It’s about taking flight—not despite our burdens, but because of them.

“We’re a group of women in our late 40s to late 60s who have come together to create something healing, hilarious, and fiercely human,” says Adina Taubman, artistic director of Chrysalis Theatre Company. “The play builds sisterhood from our shared truths—heartbreak, absurdity, and all.”

From singing camp songs about “titty balls” to confronting generational trauma, from embracing menopause to navigating abortion bans, SHE TAKES FLIGHT is as timely as it is timeless. It offers a rare, full-bodied narrative arc to women often overlooked in mainstream media—reminding us all of the urgency and beauty of telling your story before it’s too late.

The production team for SHE TAKES FLIGHT includes scenic design by Ant Ma, costume consultation by Izzy Fields, and lighting design by Kia Rogers. Jeffrey Salerno serves as the sound designer, with Fiona Hansen as the stage manager. Additional creative support comes from Joanne Chuang (prop master), Michelle Dimuzio (graphic designer), and Charles Chessler (photographer). The production is co-produced by Xandra Abney with Rachel Saruski as associate producer. Publicity is handled by Katie Rosin of Kampfire PR. SHE TAKES FLIGHT is an Actors’ Equity Approved Showcase, and the performers are appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

Previews begin Thursday, May 15 at 7 PM, with Opening Night on Saturday, May 17 at 7 PM at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 4th Fl, New York, NY, 10018) as part of The Factory Series @Chain Theatre, which provides renters with production support that may include subsidized space, rehearsal studios, and equipment and the overarching marketing, publicity, and technology enhancements for the theater. Tickets are $25 and available at chrysalistheatrecompany.com.

Photo Credit: Charles Chessler

Gabriela Kohen and Adina Taubman

Cindy Keiter, Gabriela Kohen, Susan Ward, Adina Taubman, and Sora Baek

Cindy Keiter, Gabriela Kohen, Susan Ward, Sora Baek, and Adina Taubman

Adina Taubman

Gabriela Kohen, Sora Baek, Susan Ward, Adina Taubman, and Cindi Keiter

Sora Baek, Gabriela Kohen, and Cindi Keiter

Susan Ward, Gabriela Kohen, and Sora Baek

Susan Ward and Adina Taubman

Gabriela Kohen and Susan Ward

Gabriela Kohen

Cindi Keiter

Sora Baek

Cindi Keiter, Adina Taubman, Sora Baek, Gabriela Kohen, and Susan Ward

Cindi Keiter and Sora Baek

Sora Baek, Cindi Keiter, Susan Ward, Gabriela Kohen, and Adina Taubman

The set of She Takes Flight

