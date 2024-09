Photos: COUNTING AND CRACKING Opens Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, September 12, The Public Theater and NYU Skirball celebrated the Opening Night of Belvoir St Theatre’s COUNTING AND CRACKING, a Sri Lankan-Australian epic written and associate directed by S. Shakthidharan and directed and associate written by Eamon Flack making its North American debut at NYU Skirball. See photos from opening night!

Performances began Friday, September 6 and run through this Sunday, September 22.

Guests included Aasif Mandvi, Fiona Shaw, Andy Karl, Judy Kuhn, Danya Taymor, Zoë Winters, Lynn Nottage, Elizabeth Marvel, Jose Llana, Ali Ewoldt, Daniel K. Isaac, Sanjit De Silva, and more.

