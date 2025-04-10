THE CRUELTY-FREE CONFESSIONS OF HANNAH BLAKE At New York Fringe To Offer Streaming Option

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AFAFO Media will present The Cruelty-Free Confessions of Hannah Blake written by Oliver Britten and directed by Alexander Arturo Garcia.

After a successful first week, The Cruelty-Free Confessions of Hannah Blake continues its run at the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York. Nothing can quite compare to watching a live show about a serial killer at night in a basement (Under St Marks Theater at 94 St Marks Place, New York, NY 10009 is a black box theater that is downstairs in a basement), we can come pretty close. As part of the festival we, like many other NYC Fringe shows, have opted into a watch-from-home option, where audiences from anywhere in the world can watch our show via livestream.

Broadway shows can easily be hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars per ticket. Our show, like the others in the festival, proves that you don't need a big budget or charge high prices to have a quality show with witty writing. Seeing our show, in-person or virtually, is also an excellent way to support the independent theatre community because the festival has 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented.

…Hannah Blake takes a satirical look at influencer culture and what goes on when the camera stops recording. Maggie hopes, “audiences learn a valuable lesson about freely putting trust in certain kinds of people. There's a difference between a good image and a good person.” Our supporting actress Giselle Chatelain, who takes on three very distinct characters throughout the play hopes that audiences recognize that there is, “more nuance to people and situations than they initially credit, and that we are all searching for fulfillment.”

And isn't that what theater is all about?

Part fever dream, part cooking demo, 100% unhinged social commentary on everything from morality to violence to gender. The Cruelty-Free Confessions of Hannah Blake has been called “witty,” “charming,” “the humor was VERY dark,” and “gets you thinking.”Join Hannah Blake as she shows you and her online followers how to make her favorite recipes while confessing her crimes to ghosts that only she can see.

Remaining performances areThu April 10 at 6:30pmThu April 17 at 8:10pm Sun April 20 at 5:20pm. The performances start promptly at the respective showtimes and will run approximately one hour.

Tickets are about ($20-$25). To make the show accessible as possible we also have a pay what you can option as well. Get tickets for either the watch-from-home or in-person options at www.afafomedia.com



Content Disclaimer: This show contains dark themes that are suitable for mature audiences only. Get ready for some f***ed up sh*t!

The cast will feature Maggie McMuffin and Giselle Chatelain.

The creative team includes Production Manager Husani Blaze, Production Designer Ryan Hauenstein, Illustrator Kay Jensen, Designs by Itchy Stitches Designs, and Associate Producer and Social Media Manager Ashley Brooke Cohen.

Oliver Britten is a London-born playwright/screenwriter and cheese enthusiast based in Los Angeles. He wrote/directed three short films (Lovely Day, Last Orders, and Wayward) and co-wrote a comedy feature film (Chick-Lit.) Film and theatre has been his fascination since he first started writing as a fetus. This play was conceived during the pandemic, inspired by Britten's experiences navigating strict isolation due to his lifelong battle with cystinosis.

AFAFO Media founded by director/producer Alexander Arturo Garcia, is a collaboration of artists who are committed to telling bold new stories in any medium, anywhere, any time.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! The Cruelty-Free Confessions of Hannah Blake is only one of 64 shows as part of NYC Fringe and we encourage readers to check out the other shows at https://frigid.nyc/new-york-city-fringe/

