Photos: Arian Moayed, Aasif Mandvi, And More Attend Opening Night Of HOME? At 59E59 Theaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opening night of Home? A Palestinian Woman's Pursuit of Life, Liberty & Happiness was celebrated this week at 59E59 Theaters. Check out photos of the event!

The solo play, written and performed by Hend Ayoub, follows her true story of navigating identity and belonging across Israel, the Arab world, and America. With warmth and humor, the piece explores the question: In a world divided by nationality and ethnicity, where is home for those caught between worlds?

The event drew a number of notable attendees, including activist and New York Times best-selling author Mary Trump; two-time Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed, best known for his role as “Stewy” on HBO’s Succession and soon to star in Netflix’s Nobody Wants This; actor and comedian Aasif Mandvi, currently starring in Netflix’s Evil, a former correspondent on The Daily Show, and recent star of Waiting for Godot at the Geffen Theater; MSNBC on-air legal analyst Danny Cevallos; and Dean Obeidallah, host of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show and co-producer of the New York Arab American Comedy Festival.

Check out photos from the opening night below.



Opening night of Home? A Palestinian Woman's Pursuit of Life, Liberty & Happiness at 59E59 Theaters

Opening night of Home? A Palestinian Woman's Pursuit of Life, Liberty & Happiness at 59E59 Theaters

Opening night of Home? A Palestinian Woman's Pursuit of Life, Liberty & Happiness at 59E59 Theaters

Opening night of Home? A Palestinian Woman's Pursuit of Life, Liberty & Happiness at 59E59 Theaters

Opening night of Home? A Palestinian Woman's Pursuit of Life, Liberty & Happiness at 59E59 Theaters

Opening night of Home? A Palestinian Woman's Pursuit of Life, Liberty & Happiness at 59E59 Theaters

Opening night of Home? A Palestinian Woman's Pursuit of Life, Liberty & Happiness at 59E59 Theaters

Opening night of Home? A Palestinian Woman's Pursuit of Life, Liberty & Happiness at 59E59 Theaters

Opening night of Home? A Palestinian Woman's Pursuit of Life, Liberty & Happiness at 59E59 Theaters