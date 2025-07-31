Photos: AhHa!Broadway's BEETLEJUICE JR. Welcomes HAMILTON Star Tamar Greene

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AhHa!Broadway’s fifth annual Summer Musical Theatre Intensive brought together 21 young performers from across New York City’s boroughs for a transformative two-week experience — culminating in a full-scale production of Beetlejuice JR. and a surprise mentoring session with Hamilton star Tamar Greene. Check out photos of the production.

The 60-hour camp, held in a professional theatre in the heart of the Theatre District, offered youth ages 9 to 17 a rare opportunity to experience the full process of putting on a musical — from improvisation workshops and set building to rehearsals with Broadway-level directors and live musicians. Many of the participants were stepping onto a stage for the first time in their lives.

This year’s camp included a field trip to see Wicked on Broadway and welcomed a special guest: Tamar Greene, who currently plays George Washington in Hamilton. Greene’s visit was kept secret until he arrived in person to speak with the campers about his audition journey, favorite Hamilton moments, and his advice for performance day: “You have to listen to each other.” He shared how his love for piano shaped his life, saying, “It speaks when I run out of words.”

Directed and choreographed by Nate Sayatovich, the final performance of Beetlejuice JR. featured standout performances from an eleven-year-old Brooklynite as the mischievous title character and an eleven-year-old from Manhattan making her stage debut as Lydia. The production included original costumes, live musicians, and a full audience of friends, family, and invited guests, as well as an earlier invited dress rehearsal for nearly 100 elementary-aged students on their first visit to a professional theatre.

“In just two weeks, we see kids completely transformed,” said Heather Edwards, Founder and CEO of AhHa!Broadway, who also served as producer and musical director. “What they leave with isn’t just theatre training, it’s life skills, self-confidence, exposure to new cultures, and lasting friendships.”

Founded just before the pandemic, the Manhattan-based nonprofit has reached nearly 5,000 NYC students through school and after-school programs, brought performing arts to over 600 seniors, and donated tech resources to under-resourced schools. Its offerings include residencies, online workshops, veteran and neurodiverse programming, and its summer camp — with sponsorships provided for students who otherwise could not attend.

“This camp is their gateway to possibility,” Edwards added. “Most of these kids have never acted, never met someone from another borough, and never imagined they could perform on stage.”

While AhHa!Broadway is not alone in offering summer theatre programs, Edwards says their structure and mission set them apart. “This is not an add-on initiative for us,” she explained. “Camp is meticulously built and planned as a microcosm of our overall mission.”

Looking ahead, AhHa!Broadway will expand its programming in its sixth year, including the launch of an academy-style workshop series focused on leadership development for girls and a major expansion of performing arts education in NYC schools.

Beetlejuice JR., featuring music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and based on the Geffen Company picture, is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI (www.mtishows.com).

Photo Credit: Dan Lane Williams



BEETLEJUICE JR.

BEETLEJUICE JR.

BEETLEJUICE JR.

BEETLEJUICE JR.

BEETLEJUICE JR.

BEETLEJUICE JR.

BEETLEJUICE JR.

BEETLEJUICE JR.