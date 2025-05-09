Photos: A FREEKY INTRODUCTION Rehearsals at Atlantic Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Freeky Introduction begins performances on Friday, May 16th, and will open Tuesday, June 3rd, for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 22nd at Atlantic Stage 2. Get a first look inside rehearsals here!

"EVERYBODY SAY YEAH! Everybody talks about freedom, but few know how to get there. That’s because they don’t know their Freek. Fear not, Freeky Dee is here with a mix of poetry, ministry, and magic…plus I got a DJ with me. Together, we’ll move you past your fears and doubts to bring your inner Freek all the way out! You wanna get free? Then come get your Freek on!"

The production is written by and stars NSangou Njikam (Syncing Ink). Featured is DJ Monday Blue. Dennis A. Allen II is directing.

A Freeky Introduction features sets by Jason Ardizzone-West, costumes by U-U Bakr, lighting by Sim Carpenter, sound design by G Clausen, movement by Jill Vallery, and mural art by Dister Rondon. Monét Thibou serves as the Production Stage Manager.



Comments