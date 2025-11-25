Photos: A BODEGA PRINCESS REMEMBERS LA FIESTA DE LOS REYES MAGOS, 1998 At Ensemble Studio Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ensemble Studio Theatre, Lucille Lortel Theatre, and Latinx Playwrights Circle have released new production photos for the world premiere of A Bodega Princess Remembers La Fiesta de los Reyes Magos, 1998, written and performed by Iraisa Ann Reilly.

Directed by EST Co-Artistic Director Estefanía Fadul, the solo work marks Reilly’s Off-Broadway playwriting debut and runs November 17–December 14, 2025. Opening night is Tuesday, November 25 at Ensemble Studio Theatre (545 W 52nd Street).

A Bodega Princess Remembers La Fiesta de los Reyes Magos, 1998 draws from the annual Three Kings Day celebrations held each January 6 in the basement cafeteria of St. Nicholas School in Egg Harbor City, NJ. Reilly revisits her family, community traditions, and the pivotal 1998 celebration that shaped her understanding of identity and belonging. The production incorporates music, storytelling, and 1990s cultural touchpoints.

Reilly notes that the piece is intended both as a celebration and a reframing of the holiday: “For audiences that grew up celebrating La Fiesta de Los Reyes Magos, I hope this play serves as a reminder of the joy the holiday brings. For those unfamiliar with Three Kings Day, I hope it helps reframe the date. I wrote this as a love letter to my community and my family.”

The creative team includes scenic designer Rodrigo Escalante, lighting designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, sound designers Daniela Hart, Noel Nichols, Bailey Trierweiler and UptownWorks, projection designer Milton Cordero, costume consultant Haydee Zelideth Antuñano, and production stage manager Fran Acuña-Almiron.

The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Performances are scheduled Mondays and Wednesdays through Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m., with additional performances on November 18 and 25 at 7 p.m. and December 2 at 2 p.m. No performances will take place November 19 and November 26–29; the November 22 performance will begin at 7 p.m.

Two post-show conversations accompany the run: “Everybody Loves a Bodega!” with Aníbal Arocho, Oswald Rivera, and moderator Andrew Silverstein on Saturday, November 22, and “Solo & Personal” with Reilly, Brian Quijada, and moderator Rebecca Martínez on Friday, December 12.

Tickets are priced at $30 (general admission), $40 (reserved), and $25 (students and seniors).

The play was commissioned by the Lucille Lortel Theatre and developed with support from Latinx Playwrights Circle, Teatro Círculo, the Sol Project, and The New Harmony Project.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova