Photo: INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE's Eric Bogosian Visits Chain Theatre's WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY

TV's Interview with the Vampire's Eric Bogosian visited the world premiere production of G.D. Kimble's WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY, directed by Chain Managing Director Rick Hamilton. After watching the show, Bogosian exclaimed ""Sharp writing, powerful acting. Dug it."

See the photo below!

WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY limited engagement at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018 must end this Saturday, November 19. Tickets are $25 and available at chaintheatre.org.



Set in the golden age of live television, a late-night talk show host reads the wrong cue card landing a punch-line that rocks the nation. The three young writers behind the prank are now in the fight for their professional lives as celebrity guests drop, the head of the network is out for blood, and an all-night work session reveals hard truths. They each find out where the laughter stops and bigotry begins.