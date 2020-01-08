Photo Flash: The Cast of ROMEO & BERNADETTE: A MUSICAL TALE OF VERONA & BROOKLYN Meets the Press
The cast and creative team of the Off-Broadway premiere of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, with book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, and directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, met the press this week! See photos below!
Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.
The cast for Romeo & Bernadette is: Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (NY debut), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Pascal Pastrana (Rock N Roll Debauchery), Ari Raskin (NY debut), Troy Valjean Rucker (The Scottsboro Boys), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (The Mikado).
The creative team is Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), One Dream Sound (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting, CSA.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.amasmusical.org/romeo-bernadette or by calling (866) 811-4111.
Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR
Cast & Creative Team
Anna Kostakis, Nikita Burshteyn
Judy McLane, Anna Kostakis, Ari Raski
Zach Schanne, Troy Valjean Rucker, Carlos Lopez, Nikita Burshteyn, Viet Vo, Michael Notardonato, Michael Morotta
Michael Notardonato and Ari Raskin
Justin Ross, Cohen, Mark Saltzman, Steve Orich
Full Cast & Creative Team