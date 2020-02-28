Photo Flash: The Cast of A CLASS ACT Meets the Press

The newly formed J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents the last of the three productions in the company's inaugural 2020 season: the 2001 musical, A Class Act, with book by Linda Kline and Lonny Price, and music and lyrics by Edward Kleban. Performances begin on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:30pm and continue through March 22, 2020 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). A Class Act is presented through special arrangement with R & H Theatricals: www.rnh.com. Opening Night is Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Closing out the inaugural J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company season is the 2001 musical A Class Act with book by Linda Kline and Lonny Price, music and lyrics by Edward Kleban. Ed Kleban, the Tony Award winning lyricist of A Chorus Line and one of the unsung champions of Broadway, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight in A Class Act, this vibrant musical about musicals. A colorful gallery of friends and loved ones in Ed's life including the relentlessly peppy Marvin Hamlisch and stage wizard Michael Bennett all appear to celebrate Ed's life, loves, and legacy. Songs include: "Better," "Paris Through the Window," and "The Next Best Thing to Love."

Directed by Robert W. Schneider (J2 Artistic Director/Co-Founder), with choreography by Sam Hay, and music direction by Grant Strom, the cast will feature Amandina Altomare*, Jim Brochu*, Christina Carlucci*, James Cella, Jason Jacoby*, Jesse Manocherian*, Alaina Mills*, and Leeanna Rubin*. (*Equity Member appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association without the benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.)

Single tickets are priced at $55 and may be purchased at telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. $25 Student Rush tickets will be available on the day of performance.





