Photo Flash: See Lee Aaron Rosen, Paige Davis and More at the FIFTH ANNUAL BROADWAY BEE

Dec. 11, 2020  

Celebrating 15 years of providing kids with a place to be heard and belong, Broadway Bound Kids held its 5th Annual Broadway Bee last night (December 10) in a free live stream raising $43K in support of arts education.

Check out photos below!

"We're so grateful to the Broadway Community and all of our donors who are helping us show students that creativity, community and belonging can not be canceled," said BBK Founder and Executive Director Erin Glass.

Last night's Champion Broadway speller was two-time winner Lee Aaron Rosen from A Soldier's Play. Paige Davis (Chicago) and Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress) each raised over $5K in support of Broadway Bound Kids.

Fellow spellers last night included Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), Cody Jamison Strand (The Book of Mormon), Paige Davis (Chicago), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Susie Carroll (Mean Girls), Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton), Afra Hines (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) and Seth Rudetsky (Stars in the House).

Last night's Broadway Bee featured special guest appearances by Jonah Platt, Skylar Astin and Tony winner Jessie Mueller.

All proceeds from the evening will go to Broadway Bound Kids' Covid relief fund to provide programs for students and keep teaching artists and staff paid.

There's still time to make a donation. For more information, please visit www.broadwayboundkids.net

top row: Rebecca Feldman, Paige Davis, Afra Hines bottom row: Jessica Hooker-Bailey, Lee Aaron Rosen, Cody Jamison Strand

top row: Rebecca Feldman, Jay Reiss, Afra Hines middle row: Jessica Hooker-Bailey, Lee Aaron Rosen, Michael Park Bottom row: Cody Jamison Strand, Susie Carroll, Sasha Hutchings

top row: Rebecca Feldman, Jay Reiss, Paige Davis second row: Michael Park, Susie Carroll, Jessica Hooker-Bailey third row: Sasha Hutchings and Afra Hines fourth row: Lee Aaron Rosen and Cody Jamiso

Lee Aaron Rosen, Jessica Hooker-Bailey.



