Photo Flash: See Lee Aaron Rosen, Paige Davis and More at the FIFTH ANNUAL BROADWAY BEE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Celebrating 15 years of providing kids with a place to be heard and belong, Broadway Bound Kids held its 5th Annual Broadway Bee last night (December 10) in a free live stream raising $43K in support of arts education.

Check out photos below!

"We're so grateful to the Broadway Community and all of our donors who are helping us show students that creativity, community and belonging can not be canceled," said BBK Founder and Executive Director Erin Glass.

Last night's Champion Broadway speller was two-time winner Lee Aaron Rosen from A Soldier's Play. Paige Davis (Chicago) and Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress) each raised over $5K in support of Broadway Bound Kids.

Fellow spellers last night included Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), Cody Jamison Strand (The Book of Mormon), Paige Davis (Chicago), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Susie Carroll (Mean Girls), Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton), Afra Hines (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) and Seth Rudetsky (Stars in the House).

Last night's Broadway Bee featured special guest appearances by Jonah Platt, Skylar Astin and Tony winner Jessie Mueller.

All proceeds from the evening will go to Broadway Bound Kids' Covid relief fund to provide programs for students and keep teaching artists and staff paid.

There's still time to make a donation. For more information, please visit www.broadwayboundkids.net