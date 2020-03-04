Photo Flash: Opening Night of THE PERPLEXED at MTC

Manhattan Theatre Club presented the world premiere of The Perplexed, written by Tony Award winner Richard Greenberg (Take Me Out, The Assembled Parties). The Perplexed is directed by MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow (The Cake, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife).

Two families, whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades, gather in the massive library of a Fifth Avenue apartment to celebrate the nuptials of their children. Nothing goes smoothly and as the big moment approaches, the burning question is: can everyone put aside long-smoldering jealousies and deep-seated grudges and just get through the ceremony? The Perplexed, a bitingly witty new play, reunites Tony winner Richard Greenberg with MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow.

The Perplexed's cast features Patrick Breen (The New Englanders, The Normal Heart), Margaret Colin (The Columnist, Carousel), Gregg Edelman (City Of Angels, Into the Woods), Tess Frazer ("Godless," Mary Page Marlowe), Anna Itty (His Man, Learning to Drive), Ilana Levine (My Name is Asher Lev, Wrong Mountain), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Coram Boy), Zane Pais (Margo at The Wedding, "Room 104"), JD Taylor (Georgia Mertching Is Dead, "Law & Order: SVU"), and Frank Wood (The Great Society, "Flight of the Concords").

The creative team for The Perplexed includes Santo Loquasto (scenic design), Rita Ryack (costume design), Kenneth Posner (lighting design), and Fitz Patton (sound design).





