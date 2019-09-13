Photo Flash: New Cast Members Join JERSEY BOYS Off-Broadway

Check out photos of new cast members Keith Hines as "Nick Massi" and CJ Pawlikowski as "Bob Gaudio" in the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winning musical Jersey Boys, currently running at New York City's New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) Stage 1.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melroseand Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

Jersey Boys stars Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Corey Greenan as Tommy DeVito, Keith Hines as Nick Massi, and CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio. The production also includes Dianna Barger, Stephen Cerf, Amanda Dela Cruz, Andrew Frace, Austin Owen, John Rochette, Paul Sabala, Dru Serkes, Joshua Charles Skurnik, Olivia Valli.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."





