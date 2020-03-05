Photo Flash: Ma-Yi Theater Company's SUICIDE FOREST

Ma-Yi Theater Company's Suicide Forest is currently playing at A.R.T./New York Theatres Mezzanine Theatre. Directed by Aya Ogawa, Suicide Forest is a bilingual nightmare play excavating the Japanese-American consciousness and its intimate relationship with sex, suicide, and identity.

In 1990's Japan, a teenage girl (Haruna Lee) grapples with her sexuality in a male-defined society as a salaryman desperately tries to escape his masochistic psyche. Both are clawing for their self-worth. When their journeys collide, they expose their darkest desires. Fueled by shame, they confront life and death with the notorious Suicide Forest looming over their imagination.

Performed by a Japanese heritage cast, Suicide Forest breaks through the silence and submissiveness often associated with Japanese and Asian American identity, examining the role of community and the struggles of emotional, psychic and social suicide through the playwright's lived stories. The play branches themes of intergenerational trauma, the psychic journey of the immigrant, the coming-of-age and ownership of one's sexual identity in a hyper-sexualized and male-centered world.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine

Ako, Haruna Lee, Dawn Akemi Saito, Eddy Toru Ohno

Ako, Haruna Lee, Dawn Akemi Saito

Haruna Lee, Eddy Toru Ohno

Haruna Lee, Eddy Toru Ohno

Ako, Dawn Akemi Saito

Haruna Lee, Dawn Akemi Saito, Ako

Haruna Lee, Dawn Akemi Saito

Dawn Akemi Saito, Haruna Lee, Eddy Toru Ohno, Aoi Lee

Haruna Lee




