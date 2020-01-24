Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Signature Theatre's THE HOT WING KING

The Hot Wing King begins performances on February 11 and opens on Sunday, March 4 in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street). The production is an limited engagement through March 22, 2019

The cast features Sheldon Best (Isom), Cecil Blutcher (Everett "EJ"), Korey Jackson (Dwayne), Toussaint Jeanlouis (Cordell), Eric B. Robinson Jr. (TJ), and Nicco Annan (Big Charles).

Ready, set, fry! It's time for the annual "Hot Wang Festival" in Memphis, Tennessee, and Cordell Crutchfield knows he has the wings that'll make him king. Supported by his beau Dwayne and their culinary clique, The New Wing Order, Cordell is marinating and firing up his frying pan in a bid to reclaim the crispy crown. When Dwayne takes in his

troubled nephew however, it becomes a recipe for disaster. Suddenly, a first place trophy isn't the only thing Cordell risks losing.

The creative team for The Hot Wing King is Michael Carnahan (Scenic Designer), Emilio Sosa (Costume Designer), Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Designer), and Luqman Brown and Robert Kaplowitz (Sound Designers). The Production Stage Manager is Laura Smith and Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.





