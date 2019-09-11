Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with LCT3's POWER STRIP
Take a peek inside the first rehearsal of Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's Power Strip, a new play by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Tyne Rafaeli.
POWER STRIP will feature Peter Ganim, Darius Homayoun, Ali Lopez-Sohaili, and Dina Shihabi and will have sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Jen Schriever and sound by Matt Hubbs.
In Power Strip, Yasmin, a young Syrian refugee (to be played by Dina Shihabi) spends her days tethered to an electric Power Strip in a Greek refugee camp. Once a middle-class student in Aleppo whose life was dictated by the expectations of men, her sheltered existence has been shattered by a brutal civil war. In the war-torn world of the refugee camp, Yasmin finds that she must betray everything she once knew and valued in order to survive.
