Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The Chain Theatre's World Premiere CHASING THE RIVER

Chain Theatre presents world premiere production of Jean Dobie Giebel's CHASING THE RIVER, directed by Ella Jane New. CHASING THE RIVER, which was a finalist for the ATHE Excellence in Playwriting Award and has been optioned for TV, will play a limited Off-Broadway engagement at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018). Performances begin Friday, February 7 and continue through Saturday, February 29.

Recently released from prison, a young woman returns to her childhood home - the scene of the crime that put her away when she was just a teenager. Still entwined in the memories of her tumultuous youth, she struggles to break free and focus on her future. Chasing the River is about survival, second chances and learning to bet on yourself.

The production stars Caroline Orlando as Beth, Robyne Parrish* (OBR: The Giant Hoax) as Margaret, Christina Elise Perry* (Keith Huff's Six Corners) as Kat, David Rey (Wait Until Dark) as Sam, Sara Thigpen* (NYIT Award Recipient - Outstanding Actress in a Featured Role) as Aunt Addie, David Wenzel (Film: Meet Joe Black OBR/Nat'l Tour: Hamlet) as Nathaniel. *Actor's performing courtesy of Actors' Equity. AEA approved showcase.

The production features scenic design by Raye Levine Spielberg and lighting design by Michael Abrams. Greg Russ is the sound designer and Nick Fondulis is the fight choreographer.

Tickets are $20 and are now available online at www.chaintheatre.org or by calling 1-866-811-4111. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater's box office ½ hour prior to performance.





