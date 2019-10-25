Photo Flash: First Look at Richard Nelson's THE MICHAELS

The Public Theater presents THE MICHAELS, written and directed by Tony Award winner Richard Nelson. THE MICHAELS is currently running in The Public's LuEsther Hall and has been extended one week to run through Sunday, November 24. It officially opens on Sunday, October 27.

The complete cast of THE MICHAELS features Charlotte Bydwell (Lucy Michael), Haviland Morris (Irenie Walker), Maryann Plunkett (Kate Harris), Matilda Sakamoto (May Smith), Jay O. Sanders (David Michael), Brenda Wehle (Rose Michael), and Rita Wolf (Sally Michael).

THE MICHAELS features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, co-costume design by Susan Hilferty and Mark Koss, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, dance coaching by Sara Rudner based on original choreography by Dan Wagoner, and choreography consulting by Gwyneth Jones.

Tony Award-winning playwright/director Richard Nelson returns to The Public with the world premiere of THE MICHAELS. Part of Nelson's critically acclaimed RHINEBECK PANORAMA, which includes The Apple Family and The Gabriels, this new drama places the audience directly into the kitchen of Rose Michael, a celebrated choreographer. Dinner is cooked, modern dances are rehearsed, and the meal is eaten - all amidst conversations about art, death, family, dance, politics, the state of America, and how the world sees our country... and a host of everyday questions that make up the richness of ordinary life. With grace and depth, Nelson once again creates an intricate, moving snapshot of modern-day America. Laced with humor and heartbreak, THE MICHAELS is a beautiful new play, illustrating the rich humanity within the incidental moments of one day.





