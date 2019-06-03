Photo Flash: First Look at Atlantic Theater Co's NOMAD MOTEL

Atlantic Theater Company presents the New York premiere production of Nomad Motel, written by Carla Ching (Fast Company, Atlantic/Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation commissionee) and directed by Ed Sylvanus Iskandar (The Mysteries).

Nomad Motel feature Ian Duff (Dutch Masters), Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!), Christopher Larkin (Fast Company), Samantha Mathis ("Billions") and Andrew Pang (after the quake).

Nomad Motel opens tonight, Monday, June 3rd for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

In the not-so-sunny side of California, Alix bounces between motel rooms, taking care of her brothers for her mostly MIA mother. Her classmate Mason is a budding songwriter trying to keep off the radar of his absent father in Hong Kong. Together, they must learn to scrape by without giving up their dreams. This New York Premiere is a surprising tale of kids raising themselves and making something out of nothing in the land of plenty.

Nomad Motel features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Loren Shaw, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design and original compositions by Emily Gardner Xu Hall, fight direction by Ryan-James Hatanaka, dialect coaching by Joy Lanceta Coronel, and casting by TBD Casting: Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA; Margaret Dunn.

