Photo Flash: Clubbed Thumb's Production Of Zhu Yi's YOU NEVER TOUCHED THE DIRT Opens At The Wild Project

SUMMERWORKS, Clubbed Thumb's annual series of new plays is presenting YOU NEVER TOUCHED THE DIRT by Zhu Yi at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd Street) in Manhattan for a limited run through June 13. Opening night is tonight at 8:00 p.m.

Helmed by Ken Rus Schmoll, YOU NEVER TOUCHED THE DIRT features Holly Chou, John D. Haggerty ("Gotham," NAATCO's Henry VI), Daniel K. Isaac ("Billions," The Chinese Lady), Kenneth Lee ("Search Party", The Machine), Jennifer Lim (Chinglish, Clubbed Thumb's Tumacho), Julyana Soelistyo (Tony Award Nominee, Golden Child).

Haggerty recently appeared in NAATCO's Drama Desk nominated production of Henry VI and several cast members including Rajesh Bose, Mahira Kakkar, Jon Norman Schneider and Vanessa Kai, in addition to director Stephen Brown-Fried, Cindy Cheung and Garth Kravits, were in the audience.

The creative team includes Andrew Moerdyk (scenic design), Heather McDevitt Barton (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Brendan Aanes (sound design), Raphael Mishler (prop design), Melanie Aponte (stage manager).

The Li family would be enjoying their new lake-view luxury villa outside of the city, were they not surrounded by the gardeners, maids, and security guards who had once owned the land-not to mention the Gods, ghosts and unnamed spirits there for thousands of years before them. A play about economic transformation, the dreams it enables and those it crushes.

Festival passes are on sale now for $65, with di! scounted preview passes on sale for $55, at https://www.artful.ly/clubbedthumb/store/passes. Single tickets are on sale for $25 ($20 for students) here.

This play was developed as part of a long term project for playwrights in China with The Royal Court Theatre and the British Council from 2016-2018.

