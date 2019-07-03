Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Doug Nevin and Michael Urie, in partnership with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater closed out the Pride Plays' festival of play readings commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, with a benefit reading of Terrence McNally's Some Men, helmed by Logan Reed, on June 24 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.
Normally performed by a cast of eight actors playing nearly fifty roles, Pride Plays' one-night-only benefit reading of Some Men featured a cast of forty and a new scene recently written by McNally. Nick Mayo serves as Festival Director.
Playwright Terrence McNally, who received the 2019 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre in June, was in the house.
The cast of Some Men includes 2019 Tony Award winner André De Shields, Alton Alburo, Ken Barnett, Satya Bhabha, Will Blum, Arnie Burton, Dan Butler, Billy Carter, Kevin Chamberlin, Dominic Colón, Jordan E. Cooper, Michael Cyril Creighton, James Cusati-Moyer, Ricardo Dávila, Tom Deckman, Stephen DeRosa, Frank DiLella, Dylan Guerra, Sam Gonzalez, Ryan Haddad, Randy Harrison, John Benjamin Hickey, Murray Hill, Adam Kantor, T.R. Knight, Jose Llana, Michael Mastro, Nick Mayo, Larry Powell, Everett Quinton, Lance Roberts, Thomas Jay Ryan, Calvin Leon Smith, David Ryan Smith, Stephen Spinella, Bobby Steggert, David Turner, Vishal Vaidya, and Marc Vietor.
McNally's Some Men is a play with an interwoven series of stories chronicling and contrasting the lives and attitudes of gay men in the United States over the past 80 years. The play begins and ends with a contemporary gay wedding, relating interconnecting stories of generations of gay men in New York City. Some Men premiered Off-Broadway in 2007.
Set against the backdrop of World Pride and the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, Pride Plays hopes to be a reflection of the queer experience the community has braved in the years since its heroes took their stand.
The advisory committee for Pride Plays is Chay Yew, Moises Kaufman, Lucy Thurber, Sam Hunter, Lisa Scheps, Michael Sheppard, Miranda Haymon, and Ted Snowdon. Calleri Casting is the casting office for Pride Plays.
More than a dozen play readings from celebrated LGBTQIA voices were presented from June 20- 24 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, capturing the prideful spirit of the LGBTQIA community and celebrating 50 years of theatrical voices. Click here for more information on the Pride Plays.
Photo Credit: Lia Chang
2019 Tony Award winners Playwright Terrence McNally and HADESTOWN star André De Shields,
André De Shields and the Company
Festival Producer Doug Nevin, Festival Director Nick Mayo and Festival Producer Michael Urie
Director Logan Reed, Playwright Terrence McNally and Tom Kirdahy
Terrence McNally and Michael Urie
Terrence McNally and Tom Kirdahy
Doug Nevin and André De Shields
André De Shields and Jose Llana
Daniel K. Isaac and Michael Urie
Logan Reed and André De Shields
Tom Kirdahy, Terrence McNally and Doug Nevin
Sam Gonzalez and Michael Mastro
Randy Harrison, Vishal Vaidya, Bobby Steggert, Larry Powell, Michael Cyril Creighton, Arnie Burton
Terrence McNally, Tom Kirdahy, Jose Llana and Michael Urie
Thomas Jay Ryan, Michael Cyril Creighton and Jose Llana
Jordan E. Cooper and Larry Powell
Back Row: David Turner, Dominic Colon, Ricardo Davila, James Cusati Moyer, David Ryan Smith, Adam Cantor, Michael Urie, Sam Gonzales, Alton Alburo, Michael Mastro, Ryan Haddad, Jordan Cooper, Lance Roberts.
Middle Row: Thomas Jay Ryan, Everett Quinton, André De Shields, Murray Hill, Randy Harrison, Larry Powell, Vishal Vaidya, Bobby Steggart, Michael Cyril Creighton, Stephen Spinella, John Benjamin Hickey, Stephen DeRosa, Ned Riseley, Calvin Leon Smith, Kevin Chamberlin
Front Row: Tom Deckman, Will Blum, Arnie Burton, Jose Llana, Frank DiLela, Colin Hanlon, Satya Bhabha, Ken Barnett, Billy Carter, Marc Vietor, Mark Nelson, Daniel Butler, Dylan Guerra
John Benjamin Hickey and the Company
James Cusati-Moyer and John Benjamin Hickey
Daniel Butler and Calvin Leon Smith
Jose Llana, Michael Mastro and David Ryan Smith
Alton Alburo, Arnie Burton and John Benjamin Hickey
Arnie Burton and John Benjamin Hickey
Alton Alburo, Will Blum and Tom Deckman
Jordan E. Cooper and Everett Quinton
Everett Quinton, Thomas Jay Ryan, Mark Nelson, Alton Alburo, Will Blum, Tom Deckman, Kevin Chamberlin, Dylan Guerra
André De Shields and the Company
André De Shields and the Company
Thomas Jay Ryan, Lance Roberts, Stephen DeRosa
Murray Hill, T.R. Knight, John Benjamin Hickey, Ryan Haddad
Lance Roberts and Stephen DeRosa
Larry Powell and Bobby Steggert
Larry Powell, Bobby Steggert, Stephen Spinella and John Benjamin Hickey
Vishal Vaidya and Randy Harrison
Larry Powell and Bobby Steggert
Sam Gonzalez, Michael Mastro and the Company
Jose Llana, Jordan E. Cooper, Michael Cyril Creighton, Sam Gonzalez, Ken Barnett, David Ryan Smith, Michael Mastro
Front Row: Frank DiLella, Colin Hanlon, Satya Bhabha, Ken Barnett, Billy Carter
Back Row: Vishal Vaidya, Bobby Steggart, David Ryan Smith, Michael Cyril Creighton, Adam Kantor, Michael Urie, Arnie Burton, Sam Gonzales, John Benjamin Hickey, Alton Alburo, Michael Mastro, Ryan Haddad, Lance Roberts, Jordan E. Cooper, Stephen DeRosa, Ned Riseley
Terrence McNally, Lia Chang and André De Shields
Jose Llana, Alton Alburo, Lance Roberts and Sam Gonzalez
Everett Quinton and Jose Llana
David Ryan Smith and André De Shields
Jordan E. Cooper and André De Shields
Daniel K. Isaac, Andre De Shields and Alton Alburo
Larry Powell and André De Shields
André De Shields and William Carlton
Terrence McNally, Daniella Topol, André De Shields and Tom Kirdahy
Tom Viola, André De Shields and Michael Pereira
André De Shields and Ken Barnett
André De Shields and Michael Shayan
Lance Roberts and André De Shields
Jonathan Tolins, a guest, Tom Kirdahy, Ken Barnett, Terrence McNally and Michael Shayan
Larry Powell and Lance Roberts
Jonathan Tolins, Lance Roberts