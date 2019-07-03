Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick

Doug Nevin and Michael Urie, in partnership with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater closed out the Pride Plays' festival of play readings commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, with a benefit reading of Terrence McNally's Some Men, helmed by Logan Reed, on June 24 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.

Normally performed by a cast of eight actors playing nearly fifty roles, Pride Plays' one-night-only benefit reading of Some Men featured a cast of forty and a new scene recently written by McNally. Nick Mayo serves as Festival Director.

Playwright Terrence McNally, who received the 2019 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre in June, was in the house.

The cast of Some Men includes 2019 Tony Award winner André De Shields, Alton Alburo, Ken Barnett, Satya Bhabha, Will Blum, Arnie Burton, Dan Butler, Billy Carter, Kevin Chamberlin, Dominic Colón, Jordan E. Cooper, Michael Cyril Creighton, James Cusati-Moyer, Ricardo Dávila, Tom Deckman, Stephen DeRosa, Frank DiLella, Dylan Guerra, Sam Gonzalez, Ryan Haddad, Randy Harrison, John Benjamin Hickey, Murray Hill, Adam Kantor, T.R. Knight, Jose Llana, Michael Mastro, Nick Mayo, Larry Powell, Everett Quinton, Lance Roberts, Thomas Jay Ryan, Calvin Leon Smith, David Ryan Smith, Stephen Spinella, Bobby Steggert, David Turner, Vishal Vaidya, and Marc Vietor.

McNally's Some Men is a play with an interwoven series of stories chronicling and contrasting the lives and attitudes of gay men in the United States over the past 80 years. The play begins and ends with a contemporary gay wedding, relating interconnecting stories of generations of gay men in New York City. Some Men premiered Off-Broadway in 2007.

Set against the backdrop of World Pride and the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, Pride Plays hopes to be a reflection of the queer experience the community has braved in the years since its heroes took their stand.

The advisory committee for Pride Plays is Chay Yew, Moises Kaufman, Lucy Thurber, Sam Hunter, Lisa Scheps, Michael Sheppard, Miranda Haymon, and Ted Snowdon. Calleri Casting is the casting office for Pride Plays.

More than a dozen play readings from celebrated LGBTQIA voices were presented from June 20- 24 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, capturing the prideful spirit of the LGBTQIA community and celebrating 50 years of theatrical voices. Click here for more information on the Pride Plays.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Jonathan Tolins, Lance Roberts





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You