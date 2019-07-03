Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick

Jul. 3, 2019  

Doug Nevin and Michael Urie, in partnership with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater closed out the Pride Plays' festival of play readings commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, with a benefit reading of Terrence McNally's Some Men, helmed by Logan Reed, on June 24 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.

Normally performed by a cast of eight actors playing nearly fifty roles, Pride Plays' one-night-only benefit reading of Some Men featured a cast of forty and a new scene recently written by McNally. Nick Mayo serves as Festival Director.

Playwright Terrence McNally, who received the 2019 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre in June, was in the house.

The cast of Some Men includes 2019 Tony Award winner André De ShieldsAlton Alburo, Ken Barnett, Satya Bhabha, Will Blum, Arnie Burton, Dan Butler, Billy Carter, Kevin Chamberlin, Dominic Colón, Jordan E. Cooper, Michael Cyril Creighton, James Cusati-Moyer, Ricardo Dávila, Tom DeckmanStephen DeRosa, Frank DiLella, Dylan Guerra, Sam Gonzalez, Ryan Haddad, Randy Harrison, John Benjamin Hickey, Murray Hill, Adam Kantor, T.R. Knight, Jose Llana, Michael Mastro, Nick Mayo, Larry Powell, Everett Quinton, Lance Roberts, Thomas Jay Ryan, Calvin Leon Smith, David Ryan Smith, Stephen Spinella, Bobby Steggert, David Turner, Vishal Vaidya, and Marc Vietor.

McNally's Some Men is a play with an interwoven series of stories chronicling and contrasting the lives and attitudes of gay men in the United States over the past 80 years. The play begins and ends with a contemporary gay wedding, relating interconnecting stories of generations of gay men in New York City. Some Men premiered Off-Broadway in 2007.

Set against the backdrop of World Pride and the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, Pride Plays hopes to be a reflection of the queer experience the community has braved in the years since its heroes took their stand.

The advisory committee for Pride Plays is Chay Yew, Moises Kaufman, Lucy Thurber, Sam Hunter, Lisa Scheps, Michael Sheppard, Miranda Haymon, and Ted Snowdon. Calleri Casting is the casting office for Pride Plays.

More than a dozen play readings from celebrated LGBTQIA voices were presented from June 20- 24 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, capturing the prideful spirit of the LGBTQIA community and celebrating 50 years of theatrical voices. Click here for more information on the Pride Plays.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

high res photos

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
2019 Tony Award winners Playwright Terrence McNally and HADESTOWN star André De Shields,

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
André De Shields and the Company

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Festival Producer Doug Nevin, Festival Director Nick Mayo and Festival Producer Michael Urie

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Director Logan Reed, Playwright Terrence McNally and Tom Kirdahy

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Terrence McNally and Michael Urie

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Terrence McNally and Tom Kirdahy

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Nick Mayo and Michael Urie

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Doug Nevin and André De Shields Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
André De Shields and Jose Llana

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Daniel K. Isaac and Michael Urie

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Logan Reed and André De Shields Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Tom Kirdahy, Terrence McNally and Doug Nevin

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Arnie Burton and Jose Llana

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Sam Gonzalez and Michael Mastro

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Randy Harrison, Vishal Vaidya, Bobby Steggert, Larry Powell, Michael Cyril Creighton, Arnie Burton

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Terrence McNally, Tom Kirdahy, Jose Llana and Michael Urie

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Thomas Jay Ryan, Michael Cyril Creighton and Jose Llana

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Larry Powell

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Jordan E. Cooper and Larry Powell

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick

 

Back Row: David Turner, Dominic Colon, Ricardo Davila, James Cusati Moyer, David Ryan Smith, Adam Cantor, Michael Urie, Sam Gonzales, Alton Alburo, Michael Mastro, Ryan Haddad, Jordan Cooper, Lance Roberts.

Middle Row: Thomas Jay Ryan, Everett Quinton, André De Shields, Murray Hill, Randy Harrison, Larry Powell, Vishal Vaidya, Bobby Steggart, Michael Cyril Creighton, Stephen Spinella, John Benjamin Hickey, Stephen DeRosa, Ned Riseley, Calvin Leon Smith, Kevin Chamberlin 

Front Row: Tom Deckman, Will Blum, Arnie Burton, Jose Llana, Frank DiLela, Colin Hanlon, Satya Bhabha, Ken Barnett, Billy Carter, Marc Vietor, Mark Nelson, Daniel Butler, Dylan Guerra

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
John Benjamin Hickey and the Company

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
James Cusati-Moyer and John Benjamin Hickey

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Daniel Butler and Calvin Leon Smith

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Billy Carter and Mark Vietor

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Ken Barnett and Colin Hanlon

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Jose Llana, Michael Mastro and David Ryan Smith

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Alton Alburo, Arnie Burton and John Benjamin Hickey

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Arnie Burton and John Benjamin Hickey

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Alton Alburo, Will Blum and Tom Deckman

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Jordan E. Cooper and Everett Quinton

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Jordan E. Cooper

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Everett Quinton, Thomas Jay Ryan, Mark Nelson, Alton Alburo, Will Blum, Tom Deckman, Kevin Chamberlin, Dylan Guerra

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
André De Shields and the Company

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
André De Shields and the Company

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
David Turner and Nick Mayo

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Thomas Jay Ryan, Lance Roberts, Stephen DeRosa

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Murray Hill, T.R. Knight, John Benjamin Hickey, Ryan Haddad

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Dominic Colon and T.R. Knight

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Lance Roberts and Stephen DeRosa

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Larry Powell and Bobby Steggert

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Larry Powell, Bobby Steggert, Stephen Spinella and John Benjamin Hickey

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Vishal Vaidya and Randy Harrison

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Larry Powell and Bobby Steggert

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Sam Gonzalez, Michael Mastro and the Company

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Adam Kantor and Michael Urie

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Jose Llana, Jordan E. Cooper, Michael Cyril Creighton, Sam Gonzalez, Ken Barnett, David Ryan Smith, Michael Mastro

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick

Front Row: Frank DiLella, Colin Hanlon, Satya Bhabha, Ken Barnett, Billy Carter

Back Row: Vishal Vaidya, Bobby Steggart, David Ryan Smith, Michael Cyril Creighton, Adam Kantor, Michael Urie, Arnie Burton, Sam Gonzales, John Benjamin Hickey, Alton Alburo, Michael Mastro, Ryan Haddad, Lance Roberts, Jordan E. Cooper, Stephen DeRosa, Ned Riseley

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick

 

Back Row: David Turner, Dominic Colon, Ricardo Davila, James Cusati Moyer, David Ryan Smith, Adam Cantor, Michael Urie, Sam Gonzales, Alton Alburo, Michael Mastro, Ryan Haddad, Jordan Cooper, Lance Roberts.

Middle Row: Thomas Jay Ryan, Everett Quinton, André De Shields, Murray Hill, Randy Harrison, Larry Powell, Vishal Vaidya, Bobby Steggart, Michael Cyril Creighton, Stephen Spinella, John Benjamin Hickey, Stephen DeRosa, Ned Riseley, Calvin Leon Smith, Kevin Chamberlin 

Front Row: Tom Deckman, Will Blum, Arnie Burton, Jose Llana, Frank DiLela, Colin Hanlon, Satya Bhabha, Ken Barnett, Billy Carter, Marc Vietor, Mark Nelson, Daniel Butler, Dylan Guerra

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick

 

Back Row: David Turner, Dominic Colon, Ricardo Davila, James Cusati Moyer, David Ryan Smith, Adam Cantor, Michael Urie, Sam Gonzales, Alton Alburo, Michael Mastro, Ryan Haddad, Jordan Cooper, Lance Roberts.

Middle Row: Thomas Jay Ryan, Everett Quinton, André De Shields, Murray Hill, Randy Harrison, Larry Powell, Vishal Vaidya, Bobby Steggart, Michael Cyril Creighton, Stephen Spinella, John Benjamin Hickey, Stephen DeRosa, Ned Riseley, Calvin Leon Smith, Kevin Chamberlin 

Front Row: Tom Deckman, Will Blum, Arnie Burton, Jose Llana, Frank DiLela, Colin Hanlon, Satya Bhabha, Ken Barnett, Billy Carter, Marc Vietor, Mark Nelson, Daniel Butler, Dylan Guerra

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Terrence McNally, Lia Chang and André De Shields 

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Jose Llana, Alton Alburo, Lance Roberts and Sam Gonzalez

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Everett Quinton and Jose Llana

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
David Ryan Smith and André De Shields 

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Jordan E. Cooper and André De Shields 

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Daniel K. Isaac, Andre De Shields and Alton Alburo

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Larry Powell and André De Shields 

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
André De Shields and William Carlton

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Terrence McNally, Daniella Topol, André De Shields and Tom Kirdahy

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Tom Viola, André De Shields and Michael Pereira

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
André De Shields and Ken Barnett

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
André De Shields and Michael Shayan

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Lance Roberts and André De Shields 

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Jonathan Tolins, a guest, Tom Kirdahy, Ken Barnett, Terrence McNally and Michael Shayan

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick
Larry Powell and Lance Roberts

Photo Flash: Andre De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey And More Star In Terrence McNally's SOME MEN at Rattlestick

Jonathan Tolins, Lance Roberts



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Gary Busey Is God In New Off-Broadway Musical ONLY HUMAN
  • LGBTQ Play ELECTRICITY Comes to the Revelation Gallery at St. John's in the Village Church
  • POPsical Festival Ends 5 Month Off-Broadway Run At St. Luke's
  • Cuchame Theatre Co. Announces The Premiere Of IT'S A WOMAN THING (THE STORY OF A FRIENDSHIP)
  • Photo Flash: GALAS, Starring and Directed By Everett Quinton Opens Sunday, June 16th
  • THE MAMA DRAGON MONOLOGUES Will Have a Reading At Dixon Place

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup