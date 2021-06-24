Photos: Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE LINKS Opens Off-Broadway

Golf is a killer of a game but dead bodies in the sand traps? Something about this new golf course is not up to par! Be Bold Productions has adapted Agatha Christie's 1923 novel "Murder on the Links" for Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre.

Hercule Poirot has his hands full at Sereine le Green, the new private golf course in Merlinville, France. What with dead bodies appearing in sand traps, a weeping widow, black-mailing vixens and mysterious young ladies desperate for romance - he'll have to keep his eye on the birdie and stay the course.

To complicate matters, he must get a grip on the haughty French detective, Giraud, puttering around the crime scene. But Poirot is not one to stroke his ego, and he'll need to bring his A game in order to hook the murderer beFORE Giraud finishes his round.

The play hosts a party of unusual suspects and Christie-style eccentric characters who parade around the crime scene with French flair if not lacking in savoir faire. Directed by Catherine Lamm, the play features Devon Turchan as the much-beloved Hercule Poirot, Jeffrey Roth as his side-kick, the sentimental Captain Hastings, Players Theatre favorite, Eric Fletcher as the lively Lucien Bex, Raina Silver as the coy and charming gal from the train known only as Cinderella, Ethan Fox as the human bloodhound Monsieur Giraud, Sue-Ellen Mandell as the crusty housekeeper Francoise, Shino Frances as the over-wrought maid Leonie, Brenda Bell as the weeping widow Madame Renauld, Tommy Walters as the victims son Jack who was meant to sail, Andrea Woodbridge as woman with a history Mme. Daubreuil, Ally McQuade as the girl with anxious eyes - Marthe Daubeuil and Harrison Vogel as the suspiciously calm Sergeant Marchaud.

Adding to the intrigue, this Be Bold production is enhanced with live music composed and played live by Michael Sgouros. Dramatic lighting designed by Jessica Choi and 1920's costumes by Courtney Hansen set the stage for this clue-ridden romp.

Murder on the Links opened June 20th and runs through June 27th at the Players Theatre located at 115 MacDougal Street (between Bleecker and West 3rd). Tickets can be purchased at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1051112 or by calling 212-352-3101 or at the box office which opens daily at 11a. Student rush tickets are available for $20. Visit www.BeBoldNY.com.